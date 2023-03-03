Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania 39? Looking at possible reasons

It was recently reported that Brock Lesnar turned down a match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. While there is no concrete answer to why The Beast reportedly turned down the blockbuster match, another superstar may have a reason.

A possible reason why Brock Lesnar turned down a match against Bray Wyatt may be due to the latter's character. As explained by Seth Rollins in the past, he found it difficult to work with The Fiend character. The Visionary claimed it was tough to explain a wrestling story with Wyatt's character.

"The Bray Wyatt character was just difficult. If you look at anybody that worked with the Bray Wyatt character for an extended period of time, they didn't come out of it better than they went in. It was very difficult to have a story with him where aside from Randy (Orton), it was difficult for anyone...It was tough figuring out how to tell a good wrestling story with that character. I was not good at the phenomenology stuff. I wasn't able to interweave that with reality enough to make what I felt was a captivating story."

Omos is now the confirmed opponent of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, while Bray Wyatt is feuding with Bobby Lashley. It was also reported that Vince McMahon was responsible for Lesnar's current feud, which may have also influenced the superstar's choice of opponent since he has a good relationship with McMahon.

Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt were reportedly set for WrestleMania 39

Prior to The Beast's match against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, The Eater of Worlds sent out a warning to the eventual winner. The All-Mighty emerged victorious, although his win came via disqualification after a low blow from his opponent. Interestingly, the match was supposed to have a different winner.

As reported by Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio, Lesnar was supposed to win the match and begin a feud with Wyatt for WrestleMania 39. However, the ending of the match was changed.

“Originally what was going to happen was Brock was beating Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, and that was going to lead to Brock against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, and that’s why Bray Wyatt did that interview (calling out the winner). But after they did that, they had to change the finish.”

For now, it looks like both Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt won't be clashing paths ahead of WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen if they will instead meet in the near future instead.

