Why was CM Punk absent from SmackDown this week? Possible reasons explored

Since CM Punk returned at Survivor Series: WarGames, fans have been excited to have him back in WWE. After the premium live event, Punk made his next appearance on the following RAW, and cut a brilliant promo for the crowd in Nashville. The 43-year-old's appearance on the red brand led many to believe he would also appear on SmackDown.

However, that did not happen. On the latest edition of the blue brand, it was revealed that The Best in the World would be making his SmackDown return next week. This led to many questions about why WWE kept Punk away from the blue brand this week.

While there could be numerous possible reasons behind the same, one reason could be the Stamford-based promotion wanting to build hype around CM Punk's return to SmackDown. Another reason could be WWE wanting Randy Orton to have his space.

Expand Tweet

When Punk returned at WWE Survivor Series, many believed he took away the shine from Orton's comeback. While these reasons are speculative, they are the best possible explanations as to why the 45-year-old did not appear on SmackDown this week. It will be interesting to see what he does on the blue brand next week.

Triple H comments on CM Punk's return to WWE

Over the years, CM Punk has developed the reputation of being a rather controversial superstar. However, despite all that, one can't deny that Punk is one of the finest wrestlers, and a conversation starter wherever he goes. One man who recently acknowledged the same was Triple H.

In the press conference after Survivor Series: WarGames, The Game mentioned whether people liked or hated Punk, they couldn't ignore him. The WWE Chief Content Head seemed extremely pleased with The Best in the Worlds' return to the Stamford-based promotion. He said:

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly, but we are incredibly excited about it, you know, it's been a long time. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go." [0:01 - 0:54]

It's heartwarming to see Triple H and CM Punk make peace after what had happened in 2014. Now that Punk is back in WWE, fans will be excited to see how he is booked, and whether he becomes world champion again.