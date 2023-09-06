Why is CM Punk allegedly difficult to work with? WWE Hall of Famer has the best answer, according to fans

CM Punk is once again gone from AEW after another backstage fight, this time with Jack Perry. Tony Khan terminated his contract and asked him to leave. Since his release, a very old video of a promo between Triple H and CM Punk has been trending on social media.

During his time in the WWE, Punk had a lot of issues with the McMahons and Triple H due to his creative direction and the disinterest shown in making him a top star. Vince, being the businessman he is, turned it into a TV storyline in 2011.

Leading up to their match that year, the build-up segment took place on SmackDown. Things got very heated as both superstars got very personal; it looked like they were taking out real-life frustrations on each other.

In response to Punk's allegations of Hunter using his power to manipulate things in WWE, Triple H came up with a reply second to none. The Game claimed that CM Punk wanted change but only if it suited him. This promo took place 12 years ago; however, after Punk got fired from AEW for the second time, the video has resurfaced and wrestling fans believe The Game was right.

The fans took to the comments section to express their views on the now-Chief Content Officer's observation back then.

Fans expressing their views on CM Punk on social media

Status on CM Punk and WWE

CM Punk is currently the hottest free agent in the wrestling industry. While he may be a tough person to work with, he is definitely a draw and can sell out tickets with the mere announcement of his name.

Punk and WWE have had their issues. However, if a particular superstar is good for business, Vince McMahon looks at the bigger picture and moves on from the past. According to PWInsider, the Straight-Edge Superstar was recently discussed during team meetings.

"Punk became a topic of discussion within WWE as soon as he was fired, and the response has been pretty divided. While some in WWE look at it as a chance for the promotion to make a lot of money, with one top talent even going as far to endorse the idea, many more were said to be against it and didn't believe it would happen. However, it turns out, Punk joining WWE would be a discussion saved for later."

From WWE's point of view, if it looks like a sure shot that they can make money with Punk, they will get him no matter what. It will be interesting to see what CM Punk's decision will be. A man he once disliked in real life now runs the company's creative department. It will be difficult for him to take orders from someone he doesn't seem to be all that fond of.

