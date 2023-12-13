Why is CM Punk backstage at WWE NXT? Report emerges that he may not appear on the show

Word on the internet is that CM Punk is backstage at WWE NXT tonight. The Straight Edge Superstar showed up at Deadline this past weekend to kick off the show with Shawn Michaels.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, whether Punk will appear in the flesh on WWE NXT tonight is unknown. It was also noted that the multi-time champion has “been watching matches with talent and giving feedback.”

It is worth mentioning that CM Punk will have his first match in a WWE ring in a decade on December 30. The Voice of the Voiceless will take on The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio in singles action at a WWE house show.

The match was announced hours after Punk ran into Dominik and his faction on Monday Night RAW. Punk mocked the group by asking them about Rhea Ripley’s whereabouts, prompting Damian Priest to tease a potential match-up with the veteran superstar.

Did CM Punk appear on WWE NXT as a champion?

CM Punk appeared on WWE NXT more than a decade ago. The Second City Saint interrupted then-NXT Champion Seth Rollins's promo.

Punk was the WWE Champion at the time. He partnered with Rollins against Antonio Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) and Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero).

Punk and Rollins came face to face last night on WWE RAW. The Visionary interrupted the Chicago native after he signed with the red brand. Rollins cut a solid promo that led to Punk declaring himself as the second official entry in the Men’s 2024 Royal Rumble.

It remains to be seen if the two superstars will collide with each other in singles competition more than 10 years after they last wrestled against each other.

