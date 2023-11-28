Why didn't CM Punk return to WWE 9 years ago despite Vince McMahon's apology? Exploring reason for resentment

CM Punk made his grand return to WWE in 2023, nine years after he left. His removal and reason for staying away from the company were known to be due to personal problems. However, Vince McMahon tried to make amends.

While guesting on the Stone Cold podcast in 2014, Vince McMahon apologized to CM Punk for serving him severance papers on the day he got married. The former explained that it was pure coincidence, with the legal team not usually in the know of about talent's private life.

The now 78-year-old added that individuals have been publicly disgruntled with the company, but he didn't want to publicize what those were. Despite their differences, Vince was open to working with Punk again.

Punk didn't return or mend bridges after McMahon's apology, as he viewed the apology as insincere. In a second appearance on Colt Cabana's podcast in December of that year, the WWE star stated that he believed it wasn't a coincidence and the apology was only a publicity stunt. Punk claimed that Vince should have reached out to him personally.

“I don’t wanna hear it was a coincidence, I don’t wanna hear lawyers didn’t talk to talent relations. I talked to Hunter on the 11th, on the 13th FedExed overnight, I got a document that was dated the 12th (...) If the apology was sincere, you wouldn’t use it as a publicity stunt on Austin’s podcast. You have my phone number, you have my address. You could text, you could call, you could show up when you’re a ten minute drive from my house and apologize like a f****n man."

Did Vince McMahon's opinion play a part in CM Punk's WWE return in 2023?

CM Punk on his WWE return at Survivor Series 2023

There have been significant changes in WWE since the former AEW star was released from the company in 2014, the major one being the change in authority. Vince is no longer in charge, and most decisions are made by Triple H.

According to Fightful Select, no one cared about McMahon's thoughts regarding CM Punk's return to WWE. It was even said that Nick Khan and Triple H were the point people involved in Punk's return, and no one in creative or the production crew of the company was aware of it until he apeared at Survivor Series.

What did CM Punk do on his first WWE RAW appearance since 2014?

The former AEW star made his first RAW appearance this week since 2014. He cut a promo stating that he has changed, returned for the fans, and announced that the Best in the World was back "home." He ended the segment with an aside that he wasn't there to make friends but to make money.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see what will transpire now that CM Punk has returned to WWE.