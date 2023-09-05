Why has Cody Rhodes been absent from RAW television in the past couple of weeks? Exploring possible reasons

Cody Rhodes has been one of the main attractions of Monday Night RAW since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The former champion recently concluded his heated feud with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023 and could now be eyeing a new challenge.

While Rhodes didn't have a match at Payback 2023, he appeared at the event as part of The Grayson Waller Effect. During the segment, he announced Jey Uso will join the WWE RAW roster after the latter recently "quit" the company. Uso showed up on the latest episode of the red show. However, The American Nightmare was missing.

Cody Rhodes' absence from RAW could be due to WWE's creative team not having a long-term storyline ready for him. Most top names on the red brand are engaged in significant rivalries. But The American Nightmare has yet to kickstart a major program following his feud with Lesnar.

Furthermore, Cody Rhodes may be used as a trade-off for SmackDown now that Jey Uso has joined RAW. WWE official Adam Pearce discussed the scenario on Monday's show, and the angle could lead to Rhodes moving to the blue brand.

If The American Nightmare moves to SmackDown, he could rekindle his feud with Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They previously locked horns at WrestleMania 39, where The American Nightmare was unsuccessful in dethroning The Tribal Chief. Since then, fans have been wanting a rematch between the two titans.

After a couple of potential feuds on SmackDown, Rhodes might pursue Reigns' gold again on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes had a 'bitter' feeling after WrestleMania 39

When WWE announced Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for this year's Show of Shows, fans were ecstatic about the high-profile showdown. The WWE Universe was convinced that The American Nightmare would finally end The Tribal Chief's tyranny.

Despite delivering a remarkable performance, Rhodes could not dethrone Reigns. During an appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, The American Nightmare mentioned feeling "bitter" after his loss at 'Mania.

"The only thing I learned was, well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back, and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'd be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39, so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling."

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to appear on Monday Night RAW next week. On the show, he can announce what the future holds for him in the Stamford-based promotion.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena