Why is Cody Rhodes being compared to 9-time WWE champion after losing WrestleMania spot? Analyzing the accuracy

Cody Rhodes told Roman Reigns he’ll come after him “but not at WrestleMania.” The promo led to The Rock’s return on SmackDown last Friday. The Great One came face-to-face with the Tribal Chief as the show went off the air.

The WWE Universe has continued to voice their support for Rhodes since the segment went down last week. The American Nightmare is even being compared to nine-time WWE champion Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson).

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed WWE wanted to turn Cody Rhodes into a “new martyr” with the promo from SmackDown last week.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Daniel Bryan’s rise to the top is considered one of the greatest underdog storylines in the history of this business. The American Dragon became inarguably the biggest name on the WWE roster in 2013.

After losing his title to Randy Orton via controversial means, Bryan would embark on a lengthy run to claim back the championship. He faced a series of major setbacks before finally fulfilling his dream in the main event of WrestleMania XXX.

Did Cody Rhodes accept Seth Rollins’ challenge for a WrestleMania match on RAW?

Seth Rollins wanted Cody Rhodes to face him at WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Championship. Both men came face-to-face on RAW tonight. The Visionary again asked the American Nightmare the same question.

Expand Tweet

The crowd disapproved of the possibility of the two men colliding for the world title at WrestleMania 40. Before Rhodes could answer, Drew McIntyre arrived and confronted both men. The Scottish Psychopath continued his mind games before taking out Rollins with a head butt.

He tried to take out Rhodes as well but ended up getting overwhelmed. Fans never got the answer as the segment ended.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE