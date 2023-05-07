Why did Damian Priest ditch signature look at WWE Backlash?

Damian Priest ditched his signature Judgment Day gear at WWE Backlash. The Archer of Infamy wore white colors to the ring for his Street Fight against Bad Bunny. This led fans to social media, where they questioned Damian Priest’s WWE Backlash look.

Priest wore white because he thought of himself as being on the righteous side in his war against Bad Bunny. The Punisher of The Judgment Day said in a promo video that he was the hero in his fight against the man who ironically happened to be the fan favorite at WWE Backlash.

Michael Cole said Priest wore the same jacket he donned for his WrestleMania 37 tag team match with Bad Bunny. Priest was clearly playing mind games with his opponent to weaken his resolve at WWE Backlash.

San Benito also used an iconic song for his entrance at WWE Backlash. The San Juan crowd rose to their feet the moment they heard “Chambea” blast through the speakers of the arena.

The crowd sang along to the 2017 hit. For those unaware, the song features two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time world champion Ric Flair. San Benito undoubtedly knows how to get the crowd on their feet, no matter if he’s in the ring or at a concert.

Damian Priest got a taste of Bad Bunny before WWE Backlash

Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio jumped Rey Mysterio in the main event of SmackDown last night. The Archer of Infamy was moments away from delivering punishment on the legendary luchador when Bunny arrived to make the save.

The international music sensation, with a kendo stick in hand, brought along Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. The LWO made quick work of The Judgment Day. After disposing of the heel stable, Bad Bunny wore the LWO shirt to a huge pop from the crowd.

It remains to be seen if Bad Bunny will return to the ring after WWE Backlash.

