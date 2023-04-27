Why is Drew McIntyre missing WWE's tour of the UK? Details on the top star's future

WWE is hosting multiple live events in the United Kingdom, but fan favorite Drew Mcintyre isn’t a part of it. Beginning from April 26 to April 29, the tour will feature top superstars, including Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Finn Bálor, and AJ Styles. The Scottish Warrior would have received a warm welcome from the English crowd, but his contract status is unclear.

It was reported earlier this month that McIntyre had nine more months left with WWE based on his contract, meaning it would run through 2024. However, it was also mentioned that he will decide on whether to re-sign with the company in the last few months of his contract. McIntyre was last seen losing to Gunther on Night Two of WrestleMania 39 in a triple-threat match that also featured Sheamus.

According to PWTorch, WWE is seriously considering the possibility of Drew McIntyre letting his contract run out. His frustrations allegedly stem from his creative handling and salary. The Scottish Warrior also missed out on the UK tour probably because Triple H is reluctant about the former world champion's future in the promotion. He hasn't performed on house shows or even appeared for autograph signings.

To further complicate the situation for wrestling fans, Drew McIntyre was pulled from the April 7 episode of SmackDown due to a health issue. He reportedly wasn't backstage the following week and even blacked out his Twitter account. Superstars make changes to their social media to suggest big things that are about to follow.

There have been rumors of Drew McIntyre jumping ship to AEW, but the upcoming draft will shed more light on his WWE future. The introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship is good news for the SmackDown star, given that the company could make up for the upset at Clash at the Castle 2022.

WWE could book Drew McIntyre to win the Money in the Bank 2023 Ladder Match

Drew McIntyre hasn't had much success in recent years despite consistently contending for titles. His last title win was against Randy Orton on a November 2020 episode of RAW, following which he lost the WWE Championship to The Miz via a Money in the Bank cash-in, bringing his 96-day reign to a close.

LA Knight is apparently the leading favorite to win this year's Money in the Bank ladder match, which will be held at London's O2 Arena in July. However, McIntyre has been heavily promoted along with the PLE. Triple H could be planning to put the briefcase with the veteran star, but only if Drew re-signs with the company.

The Scottish Warrior wasn't lucky the last time WWE held a grand extravaganza in the U.K. That may change this time.

