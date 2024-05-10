Why are fans unhappy with WWE ahead of Clash at the Castle 2024? The issue explained

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is scheduled at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland for June 15th, 2024. It's been a while since the company organized a premium live event in the United Kingdom with the last one being Money in the Bank 2023 at the O2 Arena in London, England. This will be the first time WWE is organizing an event in Scotland.

WWE fans in Scotland are quite excited about the event, especially to witness Drew McIntyre in the ring in Scotland. With the tickets available for purchase, fans have taken to social media to voice a concern that is stopping several from buying the tickets.

It so happens that tickets have been priced from £300 (approximately USD 376) to as high as £2,000 (approximately USD 2506). As a result, WWE fans have had to make the hard decision of not purchasing such a highly-priced ticket, and the cheaper ones come with an extremely poor view of the action.

Lately, WWE has been selling out arenas for weekly shows and premium live events. However, tickets for Clash at the Castle 2024 are still available due to the pricing and fans not wanting to dish out an exorbitant amount in today's economy.

Drew McIntyre is in a feud with CM Punk ahead of Clash at the Castle 2024

The Scottish Warrior saw his dreams come true and shatter into pieces within a couple of minutes at WrestleMania 40. Now, there is a chance Damian Priest wouldn't have been able to cash-in against The Scottish Warrior had CM Punk not assaulted him right before.

Since The Show of Shows, the Second City Saint has been a thorn in McIntyre's path, costing him the #1 Contenders Match at Backlash 2024. WWE fans do expect to see CM Punk in some capacity at Clash at the Castle 2024, but it's doubtful Punk and McIntyre will have their match.

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship can be on the match card for the premium live event!

