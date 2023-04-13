Why is #FireLoganPaul trending on social media? Fans share honest thoughts about WWE Draft 2023

Does Logan Paul deserve to be fired from WWE? To be fair, he recently revealed that his contract was renewed, so the WWE Universe claiming that he should be fired is kinda harsh.

However, the WWE Universe isn’t just claiming that Logan Paul should be fired; they’ve ensured the hashtag #FireLoganPaul trends on Twitter. Well, there’s an interesting reason why it’s trending!

It so happens that the Twitter account BlxckmassDesign posted a self-made design of certain Superstars and divided them into three categories. One such category is “Fire One Wrestler.” The names are Braun Strowman, Austin Theory, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Logan Paul.

One of the most common picks in that category is The Maverick, which led to the trending hashtag.

However, maybe this time, WWE fans aren’t being harsh on Paul. The popular reason behind that choice is out of the five names, the other four have put in many more years and much more blood, sweat, and tears into the business!

Logan Paul could be the next big superstar in WWE

Despite the hashtag trends, which remain popular among fans, WWE will not fire the upcoming superstar.

Ever since his debut in 2021, The Maverick has proven why he deserves to be in the WWE ring, regardless of how much anyone dislikes his presence. He has taken on the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, and Cody Rhodes. All of these matches were at some of the most popular WWE events.

His match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 received a huge pop, and both Superstars sold every punch, splash, and kick.

Even if we assume that no one among WWE fans likes him, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has high hopes for The Maverick. He took to social media to personally congratulate Logan Paul’s contract renewal and expects to see bigger things coming Paul’s way.

Additionally, WWE is essentially paying Logan Paul the same as the face of the company, Roman Reigns. Both are currently on contracts that pay them $5 million yearly as a talent base salary. It’s well-known that WWE won’t invest in a pro wrestler or renew their tenure unless they see potential storylines for them in the future.

It’s just a matter of time before WWE reveals the next big thing for The Maverick!

Who do you think The Maverick will take on next? Let us know in the comments section below.

