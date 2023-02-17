Why did Goldberg trash Rihanna after her Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show performance at the recent NFL event garnered multiple positive reactions, but WWE Superstar Goldberg thought otherwise.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the singer's performance on the CarCast podcast with Matt 'Motorator' D'Andria. During the appearance, Goldberg agreed with the host that Rihanna's performance was "kind of boring" and lacked flair. The WWE star also mentioned how he was not a fan of some of the explicit moves performed.

"I thought Rihanna was fricken' horrible. I was disgusted by it, let's just say that... That's the understatement of the year. I thought it was disgusting. I thought it was horrible." [H/T - Fightful]

Rihanna's halftime show performance occurred during the Super Bowl LVII event on February 13. The finals saw the Kansas City Chiefs take home the win against the Philadelphia Eagles. The champions scored 38 points, while the latter only scored 35. Another artist who performed in the game was Chris Stapleton, who Goldberg spoke highly of.

The 34-year-old singer performed some of her hit songs titled We Found Love, Rude Boy, Work, Umbrella, Diamonds, and more. Although Goldberg wasn't a big fan of RiRi's performance, it gained 118.7 million viewers, five million more than the actual Super Bowl. She gained three million Instagram followers, and searches for her Fenty Beauty brand went up by 833%.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



• #1 most-streamed artist globally

• 118.7 million viewers (5M more than SB)

• 17 songs in the Top 40 on Spotify

• Gained 3 million Instagram followers

• Searches for Fenty Beauty are up 833%



The Super Bowl effect is real The impact of Rihanna's Super Bowl performance:• #1 most-streamed artist globally• 118.7 million viewers (5M more than SB)• 17 songs in the Top 40 on Spotify• Gained 3 million Instagram followers• Searches for Fenty Beauty are up 833%The Super Bowl effect is real The impact of Rihanna's Super Bowl performance:• #1 most-streamed artist globally• 118.7 million viewers (5M more than SB)• 17 songs in the Top 40 on Spotify• Gained 3 million Instagram followers• Searches for Fenty Beauty are up 833%The Super Bowl effect is real 📈 https://t.co/gEBA5VF7N2

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show: Goldberg may not be a big fan of the singer, but that's not the case for other WWE stars

The Umbrella singer is beloved by many, whether they may be fans or professionals. One superstar who has expressed admiration for the singer is current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Belair and the singer are not complete strangers. The WWE star has collaborated with Fenty Beauty in the past and shared how important makeup is for superstars. The EST of WWE added how she wanted to win the company's Women's Tag Team Title with the 34-year-old singer.

"When she’s ready to come back, I would love that," said Belair. "Come tag team with me, we can be tag team champions! I think we would break the internet with that one!" Bianca told Alistair McGeorge of Metro. "I’m a huge fan of Rihanna, I love Fenty Beauty and I’ve always thought that being a WWE superstar, makeup is such a huge part of what we do, of our characters and our personas and our presence."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bianca Belair is a big Rihanna fan Bianca Belair is a big Rihanna fan 🙌 https://t.co/muhpHt2TNH

Despite the negative comments from the WWE Hall of Famer, the performance by the 34-year-old was still highly praised by many.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes