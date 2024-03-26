Why is it imperative for Cody Rhodes to involve two multi-time WWE Champions at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the prospects

When Cody Rhodes faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, it's becoming increasingly clear that he won't face The Tribal Chief alone. Instead, Rhodes will have to get through The Rock and the entire Bloodline. While The American Nightmare does have Jey Uso and Seth Rollins by his side, their help might not be enough.

This is one reason Rhodes will have to form a faction leading up to WrestleMania 40. The 38-year-old must enlist the help of two multi-time WWE Champions in this potential faction. The multi-time champions in question are Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena.

Even though it might seem that the two mentioned legends don't have much to do with the storyline, it would be wrong to think so. If anything, Austin and Cena would add plenty of interest to the storyline, because he will have a faction where every star in the feud will have an equivalent rival.

For example, Cody Rhodes will be facing his biggest rival Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, that's not all. Jey Uso also will have an equivalent rival when he faces his twin brother and former tag team partner Jimmy Uso.

John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin will also have equivalent rivals at WrestleMania 40

On the other hand, apart from having superstars like Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso facing their perfect matches, John Cena and Steve Austin will also get to face their ideal match. Cena, who was last defeated by Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023 can avenge his loss.

Steve Austin too can rekindle his rivalry with The Rock. In his last match inside a WWE ring, Austin faced The Rock at WrestleMania 19. Despite a decent attempt, he lost to the Hollywood star. Hence, it would be great to see him return for a final shot against The Rock.

The potential addition of John Cena and Steve Austin will also help Cody Rhodes in another way

If a superstar has to dethrone Roman Reigns, they would most likely have to be a bigger star than him. While Cody Rhodes is arguably the biggest face in WWE right now, adding superstars like Steve Austin and John Cena would help solidify Rhodes as the biggest star in the company.

Getting an acknowledgment from the likes of Cena and Austin at an event like WrestleMania 40 would work wonders for The American Nightmare. Hence, apart from his storyline, Austin and Cena could also help Rhodes become the face of the company.