Why does the internet think Bad Bunny is about to become a parent? Checking Twitter for the answer

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were trending on social media following a highly intriguing moment from the trailer of episode 3 of season 4 of The Kardashians. The producer asked the supermodel how her pregnancy was going, and Jenner’s answer wasn’t shown in the trailer.

Fans immediately took to social media to express their curiosity about Kendall Jenner’s pregnancy. One of the top questions on social media was about the father. Who was it?

It’s known that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are dating, and they’ve been spotted together at various locations. Some fans concluded that Kendall Jenner was carrying his child due to their romantic history.

However, that is not the case. Kendall Jenner isn’t pregnant, but the pregnancy in question was that of her horse.

arads345 @arads345 @Lady_Rachelle72 but the show baited everyone thinking it was about her to keep an audience @KendallJenner I think her horse is pregnant not herbut the show baited everyone thinking it was about her to keep an audience @Lady_Rachelle72 @KendallJenner I think her horse is pregnant not her 😂 but the show baited everyone thinking it was about her to keep an audience 😂

samantha @sem14_ #Kardashians #hulu #kendalljenner the end of the kardashians show tonight on hulu scared me lol. i now know kendall is not pregnant but her horse is lol the end of the kardashians show tonight on hulu scared me lol. i now know kendall is not pregnant but her horse is lol 😂#Kardashians #hulu #kendalljenner

Rowena 👩🏾‍🔬🧪🧖🏾‍♀️ @heyitsrowenajay Everyone thinking Kendall Jenner is pregnant but it’s the damn horse, a good way to get people talking. #TheKardashians Everyone thinking Kendall Jenner is pregnant but it’s the damn horse, a good way to get people talking. #TheKardashians

Alice Gilreath @theoreganian Y’all if you watched the show, @KendallJenner is not pregnant, her horse is via surrogate. They talked about it last season #TheKardashians Y’all if you watched the show, @KendallJenner is not pregnant, her horse is via surrogate. They talked about it last season #TheKardashians

Her horse was pregnant via a surrogate mare, and gave birth in May 2023.

Bad Bunny’s last WWE appearance was against former tag team partner

Bad Bunny made his WWE debut in 2021 and formed a tag team with Damian Priest. The duo took on The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania and emerged victorious.

The rapper’s last WWE appearance was at Backlash 2023, where he went up against former tag team partner Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy and San Benito performed in a San Juan Street Fight, marking the rapper’s first solo match.

Since it was Street Fight, several WWE in-ring rules were null. The rules of the Street Fight allowed weapons and help from other pro-wrestlers. The match was a showcase for both men, with fans unsure who would walk away with the victory. However, since WWE usually puts celebrities over in such matches, the rapper walked away with the victory.

He executed a figure-four on Priest before finishing the match with his very own “the Bunny Destroyer.” It’s unknown when or if San Benito plans to return to WWE.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes