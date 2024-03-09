Why does Jey Uso continue to ignore his brother? Possible reason for him not appearing on WWE SmackDown

On WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline story has evolved to the point where Nick Aldis had to hire security to keep things under control. While Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have teamed up to take on The Bloodline, the one man who must do the same is Jey Uso.

However, until now, the RAW Superstar hasn't done anything worthwhile about the issue. Despite his brother Jimmy costing him matches and titles on several occasions, Jey continues to ignore the situation. The probable reason behind Jey's ignorance can be his desire to be successful on his own on Monday Night RAW.

If that's the case, the only two people who could get him to appear on SmackDown and confront The Bloodline are Cody Rhodes and Rikishi. A pep talk from either man could motivate Jey to appear on SmackDown and challenge his twin brother Jimmy to a match at WrestleMania 40.

Even though Jey and Jimmy Uso have been known for tag team matches over the years, their story has garnered plenty of interest, and that's the key reason why fans want to see them clash. It will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion builds up to this feud.

Real-life Bloodline member picks SmackDown's Jimmy Uso over RAW's Jey Uso

Until now, the WWE Universe has witnessed more of Jey Uso when it comes to singles competition. While Jimmy has wrestled singles matches too, Jey has fought for a World Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. Despite this, a real-life Bloodline member has picked Jimmy over Jey.

The real-life Bloodline member in question is Lance Anoa'i. During a conversation with Muscle Man Malcolm, Anoa'i said he would pick the SmackDown star over Jey because he has Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa by his side. Lance said:

"You know, to me, I want to say Jey [Uso], but I'm going to have to go probably with Jimmy [Uso] just because he got Solo [Sikoa], Roman [Reigns]. But, then again, man, we've got a lot of free agents." (From 23:30 to 23:55)

Check out what Lance Anoa'i said about a potential match between Jey and Jimmy Uso in the video below:

Despite having Reigns, Sikoa, and even The Rock by his side, Jimmy can't breathe easily when it comes to facing Jey Uso. The RAW Superstar will most likely have Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on his side when he decides to come to SmackDown and confront Jimmy.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE