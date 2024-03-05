Why won't Jimmy Uso leave his brother Jey Uso alone? Potential reason for his horrible actions on WWE RAW

Jey Uso went up against Drew McIntyre on the latest episode of WWE RAW. However, the former Bloodline member found himself on the losing end again, and of course, his brother Jimmy Uso had a role to play.

Lately, Jimmy Uso has been interfering in some of the important matches in Jey Uso’s singles run. One such match was Jey vs. McIntyre on March 4, 2024. It was quite important for Main Event Jey to win the match to make a statement on Monday Night RAW, especially after losing the Intercontinental Championship match. However, Jimmy Uso showed up ringside and distracted Jey, which allowed Drew McIntyre to secure the victory.

It doesn’t seem like Jimmy Uso will stop interfering in his brother’s matches. It’s possible Jimmy is doing this to show Main Event Jey that his brother, Jey, is nothing without his “big brother.” Furthermore, Jimmy wants to instill in Jey that quitting The Bloodline was a mistake.

Considering that Jey Uso is free from Roman Reigns’ tyranny, Jimmy Uso may not be too keen on accepting that. He is potentially projecting his situation on his brother and isn’t leaving Jey alone due to his own insecurities.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns had told Jimmy that they would fix what Main Event Jey ruined, and Jimmy could also be working off that idea.

Jey Uso reveals the only time he’ll reunite with his brothers

Currently, both of Jey Uso’s brothers are working on SmackDown with The Bloodline. Main Event Jey had quit SmackDown and WWE, but Cody Rhodes brought him over to Monday Night RAW for his singles run.

Despite the brilliant run, Main Event Jey revealed that there is a possibility of him reuniting with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, but not when Roman Reigns has a hold on him.

"Roman knows this, my brother's know this, as long as The Tribal Chief got his finger on Jimmy and Solo, it's never going to happen. So y'all just come this way, just come to Monday, man."

Currently, Roman Reigns is scheduled for WrestleMania 40 against Cody Rhodes for the main event with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

