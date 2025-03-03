  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Why won't John Cena be on WWE RAW after his heel turn at Elimination Chamber?

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Mar 03, 2025 02:15 GMT
John Cena turned heel at EC 2025 (Credits: WWE.Com &amp; WWE India Twitter X)
The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event ended with a bang. Triple H lived up to his promise to present an industry-changing weekend as fans saw some unexpected twists and turns, from Jade Cargill's and Randy Orton’s returns to John Cena turning heel and joining forces with The Rock.

As expected, John’s heel turn has the wrestling industry buzzing, and many fans must be eagerly waiting to hear from the former WWE champion about why he chose to turn heel during the final leg of his illustrious career in the Stamford-based promotion. However, despite the massive hype, Cena won’t make an appearance at the upcoming edition of RAW due to some personal reasons.

During the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, Rock was asked multiple questions about Cena’s heel turn. The Final Boss subtly confirmed that John Cena won’t appear on this week's RAW, as many expected. That's because Cena left the venue to continue shooting his upcoming movie project in Africa.

What’s next for John Cena in WWE?

This weekend has engraved itself in the record books, with John Cena finally turning heel and joining forces with Rock. The unexpected twist has the WWE Universe perplexed and asking multiple questions on the road to WrestleMania 41.

John Cena has the ability to break new ground as a heel and once again become the biggest attraction in the company. Leading into WrestleMania, Cena may create unmatched chaos in the Stamford-based promotion alongside The Rock and Travis Scott. Fans could see the former hero destroy everyone who stands in his way of becoming a 17-time World Champion.

With Cena’s incredible heel turn, the entire trajectory of The Show of Shows has been altered. It will be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds on its way to WrestleMania in the coming weeks.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
