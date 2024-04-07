Why is there a lot more pressure on The Rock and Roman Reigns to win on Night 1 at WrestleMania 40? 

The Rock and Roman Reigns will enter WrestleMania 40 as a tag team on Night 1. With the big event about to get started, the pressure of succeeding must have begun to build on The Bloodline and The Freakin' Nightmare.

Now, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have a point to prove with their victory: The Rock cannot just come in and take over WWE when it's them who have been present at every show to entertain the WWE Universe.

However, for The Rock and Roman Reigns, the importance of winning the tag team match on Night 1 is more than just proving who's a better tandem and who dominates the WWE Universe.

Expand Tweet

Paying tribute to High Chief Peter Maivia

The Rock's grandfather, the legendary High Chief Peter Maivia, and Roman Reigns' grandfather, Reverend Amituana'i Anoaʻi, were blood brothers. This continued through the ages between the two families.

WrestleMania 40's Night 1 marks the 87th birthday of the late Peter Maivia. So, a victory on Night 1 and ensuring 'The Bloodline Rules' apply on Night 2 will be the perfect way to pay homage to the High Chief. In fact, Rock can dedicate the match to his grandfather after securing the victory!

The Bloodline need to maintain their family's legacy

The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief are tied to the Anoa'i wrestling family. Apart from High Chief Peter Maivia, Rock's father, Rocky Johnson, and Reigns' father, Sika Anoa'i, are both renowned names in the wrestling business.

Considering WrestleMania 40 is supposed to be the biggest in the event's history, it's extremely important The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief secure the victory to continue their family's legacy.

The perfect way to mark The Rock's in-ring return

The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief are two of the most famed wrestlers from the family. Apart from that, Rock will be stepping in the ring after quite a while, and it has to be as dominating as the segments have been since his return.

If they're stepping inside the ring as a tag team, they need to walk away with the victory. This will ensure The Great One's return at WrestleMania 40 echoes through time.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE