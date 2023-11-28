Why did Randy Orton face Dominik Mysterio in first RAW match back? Possible reason explored

At Survivor Series: WarGames, fans were hyped to see Randy Orton make his much-awaited comeback to WWE. After being sidelined due to a back injury since May 2022, Orton's return was something every WWE fan desired to see.

While The Viper did make a successful comeback at the PLE, on the latest edition of RAW, he registered another victory, much to the delight of fans. On the red brand, The Apex Predator faced Dominik Mysterio and beat him comfortably. However, certain fans wondered why Orton faced Dominik.

Well, the answer to this question could be attributed to Orton's recovery. While Randy does look fit and ready to go, WWE probably wants him to take it easy for the first few weeks since he has just recovered. This is one reason why WWE might have booked The Viper against Dirty Dom.

Even at Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton did not do plenty in the ring. And that's completely understandable, given the injury he suffered and later recovered from. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to follow Orton's matches and moments on Monday Night RAW.

Triple H mentions he is proud of Randy Orton

When one looks at some of the greats in wrestling, it's hard to ignore Triple H. After all, from wrestling in the ring to heading creative, The Game has excelled at everything he put his hands on. Hence, receiving praise from him can be massive for any superstar.

One such superstar who recently received praise from Triple H is Randy Orton. At the press conference after Survivor Series: WarGames, HHH mentioned he was proud of The Viper. Triple H also credited Randy Orton for fighting through his injury and making a comeback. He said:

"So incredibly proud of him, where he is not only as a performer but as a man, as a father, as a human being, just incredibly proud of Randy Orton. When you have the kind of injury that he had where things were touch and go (...) I've been there where they tell you you might never do this again.”

The Game added:

"That's a rough experience. To be able to fight back what he went through, to be able to do what he had done and come back here tonight and have the moment that he had was just awesome.”

Like Triple H, many people were happy and proud of The Viper when he made his return at Survivor Series. In the coming weeks on RAW, Orton will have many more opportunities to continue his legacy and make his family, friends, and fans proud of him.