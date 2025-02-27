Why Randy Orton may NOT return to WWE before WrestleMania 41 even if he is cleared

Randy Orton was injured on the November 8, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown when Kevin Owens hit him with a Piledriver. He suffered cervical cord neurapraxia and has remained off WWE television since then.

Speculation suggests that The Viper might return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41 to set up a match against The Prizefighter for The Show of Shows. However, that shouldn’t be the creative team's focus at this time.

Here are three reasons why:

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens deserves a WrestleMania spot

The feud between the Honorary Uce and The Prizefighter has become personal. They have recently visited each other's homes, intensifying the rivalry. Having them face off in an Unsanctioned Match at the Elimination Chamber seems too soon to end the feud.

If the Triple H-led creative team continues the feud until The Show of Shows, bringing back Randy Orton will overshadow the rivalry. Zayn and Owens need to have one singles match before The Viper returns to WWE.

Randy Orton cannot call out Kevin Owens ahead of WrestleMania 41

As soon as The Apex Predator returns to WWE, he will set his sights on Kevin Owens. If this happens before WrestleMania 41, Zayn and Owens' storyline will come to an abrupt end.

Randy Orton should be The Prizefighter's next opponent after Sami Zayn, but it should not happen before the WWE Universe witnesses the singles match between Zayn and Owens at The Grandest Stage of All. Additionally, it needs to be a big stipulation match, like Hell in a Cell, to genuinely capture the nature of the rivalry.

The Viper can return at WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton can make his return to WWE TV following the potential singles match between Zayn and Owens at The Show of Shows. After the match concludes, The Apex Predator could come out to the arena to send a message to Kevin Owens.

This scenario works regardless of whether KO wins or loses. Orton challenging Owens immediately after he finishes with Sami Zayn will enable WWE to push the angle of The Prizefighter seeking revenge on anyone who has wronged him.

