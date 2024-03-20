Why didn't Randy Orton pursue acting like John Cena and The Rock? Exploring the WWE legend's comments 

Over the years, many top WWE stars such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista have all ventured into Hollywood after succeeding inside the squared circle. However, very few main event talents have recently shown interest in leaving the ring to pursue acting as a full-time career. One such name is Randy Orton.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, The Viper was asked why he chose not to move to Hollywood despite being immensely popular. In response, Orton said performing in front of a live crowd gave him an instant adrenaline rush. The SmackDown star added that he enjoyed his pro wrestling life.

"I enjoy this life. I enjoy wrestling in front of that live crowd, getting that immediate fix of adrenaline from that reaction and that you can almost be a puppeteer and create these moments and almost listen to the crowd and let them take you on a ride and end up somewhere, you didn’t know you were going to go. I appreciate you noticing that it comes across in my promos and interacting with the other talent on TV that I’m enjoying being out there because I really am."

Randy Orton made his much-anticipated return to WWE last November after recovering from a severe back injury. He seemingly plans on wrestling for many more years and will likely not move to Hollywood.

WWE veteran reacts to The Rock and Cody Rhodes' verbal back-and-forth

In recent weeks, Cody Rhodes and The Rock have had much to say about each other. The two are gearing up for their huge tag team match at WrestleMania 40 Night One.

During the latest edition of RAW, Cody Rhodes replied to The Rock after the latter insulted his family on SmackDown. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on The American Nightmare attempting to compete with The Great One on the mic.

"What are the odds of going toe-to-toe with The Rock? The odds are, bro (...) It's like getting into a rap battle with Eminem. You are going to lose, so if you go tit for tat, whereas, as Chris [Featherstone] says, 'Bro, no sell it!' The more you no sell it, the more you piss him off!" [1:19:00 - 1:19:22]

The Hollywood megastar has adopted a heel persona since returning to the company earlier this year. At WrestleMania 40 Night One on Saturday, April 6, Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins will take on the team of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & The Rock.

