Why does Rey Mysterio need to be cautious of 39-year-old throughout Payback weekend? A slight oversight could cost him 

On SmackDown last month, Rey Mysterio shocked the WWE Universe when he beat Austin Theory to become the United States Champion. While fans were happy for Mysterio, originally, it was not him who was supposed to win the title. Instead, it should have been his teammate Santos Escobar.

However, an attack from Austin Theory before the match ruled Escobar out of his title opportunity. Rey Mysterio was then selected to face Theory, and the rest is history. This weekend, Mysterio will defend his United States Championship against Theory. However, along with the 26-year-old star, Rey needs to be cautious of his teammate Santos Escobar.

WWE could play an angle where fans could see Santos Escobar launch an attack on Mysterio or cost him the title at Payback. If the 39-year-old star does this, the betrayal could lead to a big-time feud between the two members. Also, this angle will leave the future of LWO in doubt, similar to The Bloodline story.

While the scenario is speculative for now, the chances of Escobar's heel turn are very high. This angle would also help generate more interest in SmackDown, considering the next seven weeks will be massive for the blue brand since John Cena is scheduled to make consecutive appearances.

Dominik Mysterio took a shot at Rey Mysterio

The WWE Universe right now is witnessing an interesting time as Rey and Dominik Mysterio are both holding singles titles. While Rey is the US Champion, Dominik holds the NXT North American Championship. This is indeed a proud moment for the Mysterio household.

However, Dominik Mysterio thinks otherwise. As per the 26-year-old, he felt it was sad that Rey needed a title to overshadow his achievement. Further, Dominik Mysterio explained the differences between the belts in an attempt to prove he was bigger.

"Not at all. You know, I think it's kind of sad that he [Rey Mysterio] feels the need to win a title to try to overshadow what I'm doing. It doesn't matter cause he's the United States Champion, I'm the champion of all of North America, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico... I think it's sad that my dad feels the need to try and overshadow me with his singles title, but whatever. He's a dead beat," said Dominik.

At WrestleMania 39, Dom Dom faced Rey Mysterio in a match to settle their feud. While Dominik did try to get the better of his father, Rey's experience helped him as he put a massive beating on his son. It will be interesting to see how WWE uses the father-son duo in the future.