Why does Rhea Ripley's disdain for Roman Reigns run so deep? Possible reason explored

Rhea Ripley apparently has a personal vendetta against Roman Reigns. Mami’s disdain for the Tribal Chief is seemingly rooted in his short-lived feud with her fiancé Buddy Matthews (formerly Buddy Murphy) from a few years ago on SmackDown.

In 2019, Roman Reigns was feuding with Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan. The feud saw Rowan try to run over the Big Dog with his car. The latter confronted Murphy on SmackDown because he thought the former Cruiserweight Champion was behind the wheel.

The duo brawled in the locker room, following which Murphy admitted to seeing Erick Rowan in the hallway. The filler feud between Reigns and Murphy culminated in an excellent main event between the two superstars on the August 13, 2019, episode of SmackDown Live.

Rhea Ripley might carry a grudge towards Roman Reigns because of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s confrontation with her fiancé. Though WWE hasn’t delved into the history of her issues with Reigns, it would still be cool if the whole thing was traced back to Murphy’s short-lived feud with the face of The Bloodline.

Rhea Ripley was last seen on the September 11, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. She successfully retained her Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. Nia Jax laid her out during a post-match assault.

WWE provided an update on Rhea Ripley after Nia Jax's attack

Rhea Ripley didn’t appear on SmackDown last Friday. Michael Cole noted she wasn't medically cleared to compete due to the assault by Nia Jax. The WWE commentator provided a medical update on both Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez this week on RAW.

Cole said Ripley bruised her ribs, whereas Rodriguez suffered whiplash due to the assault. Speaking of Jax, The Annihilator ran through the RAW women’s division this week.

Nia Jax attacked multiple women, including former tag team partner Shayna Baszler, during an angle on RAW. She said the whole division was on notice after the attack. It remains to be seen if Jax will meet her match on the red brand.