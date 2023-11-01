Why is Rhea Ripley the unluckiest champion at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Match Card analyzed

Rhea Ripley is one of the five champions who will be placing their title on the line at WWE Crown Jewel.

It so happens that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are putting their titles on the line against LA Knight and Drew McIntyre, respectively. Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio and IYO Sky are defending their championships against Logan Paul and Bianca Belair, respectively.

They will be fighting in singles matches and will need to be pinned or submitted to lose their titles at WWE Crown Jewel. Unfortunately, Rhea Ripley’s title is in more danger.

The Eradicator is putting the WWE Women's World Championship on the line in a Fatal Five-Way match against Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez. It’s not necessary for Ripley to be pinned for another superstar to be crowned the next champion. Furthermore, rules for disqualifications and count-outs do not apply in the match.

As a result, The Eradicator has a mere 20% chance of winning her match, whereas the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, WWE Women’s Champion, and WWE United States Champion have a 50% chance of winning their respective matches.

Rhea Ripley sent a message to her challengers ahead of Crown Jewel 2023

Even though The Eradicator has a tougher match, she’s confident about herself. Rhea Ripley has been extremely dominating over the women’s division, and it’s unlikely she will be overpowered anytime soon.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the Women’s World Champion sent a message to her challengers about what’s going to happen at Crown Jewel 2023.

"Every woman within this Fatal Five-way match thinks that this is their chance to make a name for themselves. Well, the reality is that it's not. It has nothing to do with them. It has to do with me. This is my chance to beat every single one of the top females here in this division all at once to claim this as Mami's show. And at Crown Jewel, I will prove to the world that I'm the most dominant woman here on RAW, and I will stay your Women's World Champion.”

Undoubtedly, The Eradicator is determined to prove herself in the ring. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely The Judgment Day will be able to interfere in the women’s match to help her against the four challengers!

