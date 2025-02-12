Why Ricky Starks didn't debut on WWE RAW or SmackDown explained

Ricky Starks signed with WWE right after he departed from AEW and made his first appearance with the company. On Tuesday, he appeared on NXT and cut a promo about his decision.

However, what created speculation was WWE Creative's decision to send him to NXT first instead of moving him to RAW or SmackDown.

Ricky Starks is not a well-known name in WWE

Before moving to WWE, Starks spent the past five years with AEW, where he was considered one of the top names. Still, with no creative plans in place, he parted ways with Tony Khan's company and has now made a fresh start with WWE.

However, as this is his first stint with the company, he is not a known name to WWE's audience yet, and it would be better for him to start from NXT first and move to the main roster after a while.

There is no clear direction for him on the main roster amid the Road to WrestleMania

As the Road to WrestleMania continues, WWE Creative would not make much sense to put him on the main roster since most plans have already been made for WrestleMania 41.

Thus, a move to the main roster would likely put him in a meaningless feud in the mid-card that would ruin his momentum.

Instead, sending him to NXT would smooth his transition and allow him to move to either RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, where it would be easier for him to make a name for himself immediately.

He could go after a major title on NXT right away

Ricky Starks was considered one of the top wrestlers in AEW. Fans are hopeful that his stint with AEW would be equally successful. On NXT, he would be able to make a name for himself right away, and he would be able to enter the title picture right away.

As NXT Vengeance Day takes place this weekend, Ricky Starks will be able to emerge as a contender after the premium live event, and starting next week, he could challenge either for the North American Championship or the NXT Championship.

