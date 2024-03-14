Why should Roman Reigns consider adding 38-year-old superstar to The Bloodline? Exploring potential case

Roman Reigns is scheduled to pull off double duty at WrestleMania 40 as he will first compete in a tag team bout against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins and then defend his Undisputed Universal Title against Rhodes on Night Two. Amid this, Jey Uso's recent comments have led to speculation about him reuniting with The Bloodline in the near future.

As of this writing, Reigns' former Right Hand Man is expected to face Jimmy Uso at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. The chances of the dream showdown have increased after a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, where Jey challenged his twin for a match at 'Mania.

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast, the RAW Superstar said there was no Bloodline until he was back in the faction. Main Event Jey also discussed the addition of The Rock to the stable and claimed that the group would still be incomplete without him.

"The Bloodline brought the drama, brought the theatrics, brought that cinema word. I feel like your boy was the heart of The Bloodline, and they can add The Rock, they can add them all, Uce. It ain’t gonna be Bloodline until Jey Uso’s back. That’s real talk."

The reason why Roman Reigns should consider adding Jey again to the Samoan faction is that his inclusion will not only strengthen the group again but also add another intriguing subplot to the Bloodline saga.

Jey's rising popularity as a singles star might help the Samoan group gain a mid-card championship. The 38-year-old star winning the United States or Intercontinental Title on behalf of the stable could benefit both sides.

Roman Reigns is set to appear on Pat McAfee's show

Before the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, The Tribal Chief is set to make a special guest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday. The special program is set to take place at Field House in Iowa.

As the appearance is set to take place just before this week's SmackDown, Roman Reigns will need to travel to Fiserv Forum on the same night for the blue show.

Roman Reigns' appearance on McAfee's show will be interesting to watch, especially considering we are just a few weeks away from WrestleMania 40.

