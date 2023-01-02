Why did Roman Reigns lose respect for WWE Legend?

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest wrestlers not just in WWE, but in the entire industry as of recently. Due to his status in the business, it's no wonder why his opinions are valued even by legends of the industry.

In 2022, the Tribal Chief captured the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, which saw the former become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Roman has also held the Universal title for two years and hasn't been pinned since 2019 during a singles match against Baron Corbin. The Head of the Table may also be an intimidating on-screen character, but it looks like he still cares about the well-being of his fellow stars.

In 2018, Lynch started her run as one of the top stars in WWE and got the nickname "The Man," which was also the nickname of wrestling legend Ric Flair. The latter attempted to trademark the term in 2019, but the conflict was resolved the following year when the Stamford-based promotion gained the rights to the term.

In 2021, Ric Flair opened up during an interview with Conrad Thompson that he approached Reigns about the situation. The 16-time World Champion shared that he was concerned that Reigns' perception of him had changed because of what transpired.

“I was concerned that I had lost the respect of Roman Reigns,” Flair said. “Because when that whole ‘Man’ thing went upside down and all that and I had to file the trademark, whatever transpired, it means nothing now... I walked right up to him. I said, ‘Hey, it means a lot to me.’ I mean, you want the kids [current WWE Superstars] to look forward to you coming... Especially when you have a daughter who is at the most elite position she could be in.”

It looks like Roman Reigns and Ric Flair are on good terms

From the looks of it, the two superstars have finally cleared up the issue, which was highlighted when the Hall of Famer spoke highly about the current top SmackDown star.

On an episode of his podcast To Be The Man, The Nature Boy compared Reigns and his former The Shield stablemate, Seth Rollins. Flair even claimed that the latter is far from the current level of Roman.

"Look at Seth Rollins. He's been 10 different things. You know what he was the best at? Being The Architect. Because he's really strong and technical in the ring. But since then I can't even keep track of all of it. I know why it is, it's all to sell merchandise. I saw where he compared himself to Roman Reigns. I don't think that's even close."

Due to Roman Reigns' current status in the wrestling industry, it's no wonder why even veterans like Ric Flair value his opinion highly.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes