Why Roman Reigns won't lose his title at SummerSlam 2023? Exploring possible reasons

At Money in the Bank 2023, Roman Reigns was left furious when Jey Uso became the first man to pin him in 1294 days during their tag team match. Since Reigns ended up on the losing side at the show, many wonder what this means for his future as a champion in WWE.

After Jey pinned Roman Reigns, the former became a favorite to face The Tribal Chief for his title at SummerSlam. While nothing is official yet, many in the WWE Universe wish to see this highly anticipated match. Some also believe Jey might be the guy to dethrone Reigns after the latter's 1000+ day run as champion.

However, even if Jey Uso faces Reigns, he is unlikely to dethrone The Tribal Chief. The reason is that even though Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for 1038 days, he is nowhere close to breaking the record of Bruno Sammartino, who reigned as world champion for 2803 days.

Considering WWE is updating its history books with the title reigns of Gunther and The Tribal Chief, it seems unlikely for the latter to lose his belt. Another reason would be that if Jey Uso wins the title at SummerSlam by beating Reigns in a potential match, his future as a tag team competitor with his brother, Jimmy Uso, would be highly affected.

Hence, due to these scenarios, Roman Reigns won't lose his title for quite some time. However, considering that WWE is known to deliver surprises at big shows, fans can also expect the unexpected. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how this story unfolds.

Roman Reigns will be put on trial in the Tribal Court this week

This week's SmackDown is going to be iconic for more than one reason. While the show is set to emanate from the iconic Madison Square Garden, it will also feature Reigns and The Usos. One could arguably say that The Bloodline storyline has been one of the most intriguing things about the blue brand.

On the Friday night show, Reigns is set to be put on trial in the Tribal Court. The Usos made this announcement via Twitter, and since then, fans have been excited to witness this segment. The Usos wrote:

"This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes."

The Usos @WWEUsos twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Based on the post and the reactions to it, this week's SmackDown is expected to be one of the best shows the blue brand has delivered in recent times. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead in the future of The Bloodline leader.

Poll : 0 votes