Why is Ronda Rousey unhappy with WWE? Remembering her brutal rant amid exit rumors

It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey is already planning her exit from WWE. However, one of the main reasons for her departure could be due to the women's division itself.

On Money in the Bank 2023, Ronda Rousey was betrayed by her partner, Shayna Baszler. As a result, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, what fans were more shocked about was after the event, it was reported that Rousey wouldn't be in WWE anymore before WrestleMania next year. Interestingly, she may have hinted about the cause months ago.

After winning the Women's Tag Team titles, Ronda Rousey expressed her unhappiness with the lack of competition in the division and how WWE needs to invest more in the tag team scene. She explained that she wanted to be an active champion, but there were not enough challengers to face.

“Well, the lack of competition is really the problem... I mean, we want to be the most active champions out there. I want to be able to defend this title every week and even twice a week on both ‘SmackDown’ and ‘Raw’... But with how dismally shallow the women’s division is right now, there’s not enough women around here to keep us busy for a month. And so that’s the biggest challenge that we have is to get this company to actually care and invest into this tag division.”

Will Ronda Rousey be welcomed into the UFC if she decides to return after her WWE exit?

Ronda Rousey was one of the most dominant UFC Champions.

It's no secret that the former UFC Bantamweight Champion is one of the biggest stars in MMA. Even after she lost against Holly Holm, her comeback against Amanda Nunes garnered heavy attention. Although this would probably be the same if she decided to return for a second time, she may not be as welcome.

Longtime UFC commentator Jon Anik said it would be unfair if the WWE star cuts the line and received a title shot upon her return. He expressed that other female fighters who have worked their blood, sweat, and tears since Rousey's exit deserve the opportunities more.

What could be next for Ronda Rousey in WWE?

If reports are accurate that the 36-year-old is already departing WWE, it's no wonder she picked Shayna as her final match. Both women shared a long history that stemmed from their UFC journey.

On WWE RAW after MITB, the feud between the former fighters began. Shayna gained positive responses from the fans and even got the upper hand in their confrontations. From the looks of it, a SummerSlam match may be on the way.

It remains to be seen if Ronda's days in WWE are already numbered and if she still has plans to pursue other sports after her exit.

