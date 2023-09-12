Why was Sami Zayn absent from WWE RAW? Potential reason explored

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens and Jey Uso teamed up against The Judgment Day as Sami Zayn was absent from the Monday Night show. The tag team of Owens and Jey didn't get the result they expected, as both stars suffered a loss against the villainous faction.

However, the reason behind Sami Zayn's absence from the red brand could be to revive the bond between the Prizefighter and the Samoan star.

Even when Jey Uso returned to RAW last week and reunited with Zayn, Owens showed some trust issues with the former Right Hand Man. However, as the promotion seemingly wants to turn Jey Uso into one of the biggest babyfaces, it seems like the creative team is trying to strengthen the bond between KO and Jey.

Moreover, Zayn was also part of Superstar Spectacle in India, which could be another reason behind his absence, as the company wants to give him a break after an exhaustive travel schedule.

Despite Sami Zayn's absence, the bond between the Prizefighter and Jey didn't seem to improve, as Jey accidentally kicked Owens during the match.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the near future and whether Jey will be able to regain the confidence of other stars on RAW or not.

What's next for Jey Uso and Sami Zayn on RAW

Next week's edition of WWE RAW is set to feature a massive blockbuster match as Jey Uso will face Drew McIntyre in a singles bout. The match was announced after Jey and McIntyre were involved in a heated backstage confrontation where the former issued a challenge to the Scottish Warrior.

The reason behind this challenge was the comments made by McIntyre, where he expressed some trust issues with the Samoan star and also mentioned Jey's possible alliance with The Judgment Day.

Talking about Sami Zayn, as of now, the company is advertising Zayn for next week's RAW. The potential scenario that could unfold is how Owens will confront Zayn and address his issues with Jey Uso.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso could cause some tensions between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens next week. Also, the match between McIntyre and Jey will be interesting to witness, as Dominik Mysterio may offer some help to Jey in an attempt to recruit him to The Judgment Day.

