Why were Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens replaced for Superstar Spectacle at WWE Payback? Possible reason explored 

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens walked into Payback as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions but walked out without gold around their waist. Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated the Canadian stars in a hellacious Street Fight.

Zayn and KO were set to defend their titles at WWE's upcoming event in India - Superstar Spectacle on September 8. The duo were preparing to clash against Indus Sher. However, The Judgment Day's win puts a slight change in their plans.

Over the past few months, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have suffered multiple injuries. From Owens' ribs giving him trouble, leading him to be absent from a few televised shows, to JD McDonagh attacking Zayn backstage, injuring his elbow. The two WWE stars continued to compete after a brief hiatus. However, Damian Priest and Finn Balor's win could additionally lead to more recovery time for the former Tag Champions.

On the main front, Rhea Ripley seemingly hinted at all members of the faction making their way to India. There is no confirmation on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owen's status following Payback 2023, but the nature of their injuries could work against their ability to travel.

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio also put his United States Championship on the line against Austin Theory in an intense bout. LA Knight and The Miz squared off in a singles match with John Cena as special guest referee. Jey Uso returned at Payback after quitting last month, and Cody Rhodes announced that Main Event Jey will be moving to the red brand.

Rhea Ripley paid tribute to WWE legend Chyna at Payback

Rhea Ripley defended her WWE Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at the premium live event. The match witnessed a disruption by Dominik Mysterio, who ended up getting powerslammed by Rodriguez.

The Eradicator has named Chyna as her inspiration for her in-ring capabilities, given her impressive physique and strength. The two women have confronted the male talent on a few occasions and even faced them in singles competition. At Payback last night, Ripley's wrestling gear resembled the Hall of Famer's signature outfit.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Seth Rollins remembered Bray Wyatt by wearing wrestling gear inspired by the late WWE star. During Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' steel cage match, they imitated moves by Lita and Victoria, who are known for their contributions to the women's division. The two legends competed in the first-ever women's steel cage match on RAW back in 2003.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here