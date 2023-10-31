Why is Sami Zayn not wrestling at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring likely reason

Since Kevin Owens was drafted to SmackDown, Sami Zayn's future on RAW has been a matter of discussion. While the Canadian wrestler is currently involved in a rebellion against The Judgment Day, unfortunately, he isn't booked for a match at WWE's upcoming PLE, Crown Jewel.

Many have been wondering why a talent like Zayn was not booked to compete at Crown Jewel despite his availability. While there could be several reasons behind this, one reason could be that WWE might have felt the need for only one singles match from each brand.

At the PLE in Saudi Arabia, RAW already has a match between Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest, which could lead to a contest at Survivor Series. However, while Sami Zayn won't compete at Crown Jewel, there is a possibility he could be involved in Rhodes' match, especially to stop interference from The Judgment Day.

Report suggesting talent not booked will travel to Saudi Arabia

The possibility of Zayn's involvement in the match can be attributed to several reports that suggest WWE talents who aren't booked to compete at Crown Jewel will travel to do other work like PR and media. Hence, Sami Zayn could be one of them and eventually be involved.

Wrestling veteran believes top WWE star could have elevated Sami Zayn

Over the years, Sami Zayn has had several massive moments in WWE. While Zayn hasn't won a World Championship yet, the Canadian has been popular among fans for quite a while. Zayn's peak popularity was when he was part of the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline. However, as per Konnan, WWE dropped the ball with him there.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan mentioned WWE failed to bank on Zayn's popularity when he was actively involved in a feud against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. As per the wrestling veteran, Reigns is in a position to create stars in the company. Konnan said:

"They protected Roman Reigns so good and they know sooner or later he's gonna have to lose. Whoever it is, is gonna go to the next level. Let's say you really, really wanted to give Sami Zayn that push that he should've had because he was hot. He ain't as hot anymore. If he went there and he beat Reigns, you got a star. LA Knight goes in there and beats Roman Reigns, you got a star or one of the Usos goes in there and beats his cousin. He's in a position right now to make the next star." [From 2:10 - 2:38]

While the feud between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns is a thing of the past, WWE can now push the former on RAW. Since being separated from Kevin Owens, Zayn has had the opportunity to prove why he must be a top singles star on the red brand.

