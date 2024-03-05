Why is Seth Rollins the new Mr. WrestleMania and not Roman Reigns? Analyzing the reason

Seth Rollins is currently a part of WWE’s hottest storyline: The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes. The Visionary has thrown his weight of support behind The American Nightmare and even called out The Rock and Roman Reigns at every opportunity.

On the other hand, he’s also embroiled in a red-hot feud with Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW. Rollins will defend his title against The Scottish Warrior at WrestleMania 40.

Considering what Seth Rollins brings to the table in terms of iconic moments, fan engagement, title runs, and incredible mic work, the World Heavyweight Champion seems like an ideal successor to Mr. WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels, regardless of his inferior win-loss ratio at The Show of Shows to Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' WrestleMania records

To be precise, The Heartbreak Kid worked in 17 WrestleMania matches, and some were against legends such as The Undertaker, John Cena, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, among others. Shawn won the WWE Championship in 1995 and has a win-loss ratio of 6:11.

In the current era, one would expect Roman Reigns to be Mr. WrestleMania, considering his track record at The Show of Shows. The Tribal Chief will headline the biggest wrestling show of the year for the ninth time this April. The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has featured in 10 WrestleMania matches, and he boasts an impressive win-loss ratio of 8:2.

With regards to Seth Rollins, the champion wrestler has thus far performed in 11 matches at The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment. The Visionary has enjoyed plenty of memorable moments at The Showcase of the Immortals, which includes his successful Money In The Bank cash-in for the WWE Championship in 2015, an Intercontinental Championship heist in 2018, and a Universal Title victory in 2019. Overall, he has a win-loss ratio of 7:4.

However, Roman Reigns' superior record at The Show of Shows isn't enough to crown him Mr. WrestleMania. While his performance as The Tribal Chief has been a huge success, Roman's singles run as a babyface wasn't well-received by fans viz-a-viz Seth Rollins. Even though he made an impact while being a part of The Shield, it was The Visionary who got massively over with fans.

Rollins has found tremendous success both as a babyface and as a heel, thanks to his impeccable promo-cutting skills and in-ring ability. He has also delivered iconic matches with some of the greats in the industry, such as John Cena, Triple H, Rey Mysterio, and Edge, among others.

To earn the tag of Mr. WrestleMania, a wrestler must have superb acting skills, charisma, amazing in-ring talent, and, most importantly, a gritty temperament. Seth Rollins checks all of these boxes convincingly!

Is Seth Rollins the Mr. WrestleMania of the current era? Share your views in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!