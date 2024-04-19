Why did a seven-year-old WWE fan threaten to shoot The Undertaker? 

The Undertaker rose to fame as one of the most powerful and fearsome wrestlers in WWE. The Phenom gave a scare to almost every wrestler in the Stamford-based promotion throughout his reign. While many fighters have not dared to look Taker in the eye, he recently revealed that a seven-year-old kid once threatened to shoot him. The Phenom recently conveyed a funny-cum-slightly scary story on his Six Feet Under podcast.

Taker said that he received a text message from Larry Heck, who told him that the son of one of his security personnel was a big fan of his. Naturally excited, The Phenom spoke to the guard after finishing his meet-and-greet session at WrestleMania XL. The guard called his son, Bjorn, and said that the WWE Hall of Famer wanted to speak to him.

The Undertaker started to mess around with Bjorn, telling him he was in trouble for doing something he shouldn’t have done. The kid replied confidently, saying he had done nothing that would get him in trouble. But when Taker didn’t quit playing tricks, the kid said,

"Hey, I'll shoot you right in the face." [From 27:19]

The Phenom wasn’t prepared for such an extreme response, but kept up the banter with Bjorn and said that he would shoot him in the face instead. Continuing the conversation, Bjorn said out of nowhere:

“You’re a Democrat.” [From 28:02]

The Undertaker wasn’t sure where that came from, while the kid’s father held his face in his hands. Taker, however, made sure the guard didn’t feel uncomfortable and continued the friendly banter with the seven-year-old, saying that it was all in good fun.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the only threat The Deadman received recently. The Rock also issued a warning to Taker for his actions at WrestleMania XL.

When The Rock aimed his crosshairs at The Undertaker

The main event on Night Two of WrestleMania XL turned out just the way Dwayne Johnson wanted it to. Despite Cody Rhodes’ allies Jey Uso and Seth Rollins coming to his rescue, he was still cornered by Johnson. However, The Undertaker paid The Final Boss a surprise visit and took care of him with a Chokeslam.

Swearing to pay The Undertaker back, Dwayne Johnson sent out a post on Instagram.

“The guy sure knows how to ruin a party. I’ll see you down the road, my friend. Paybacks a b****h for you - but fun for me. - Final Boss.”

It remains to be seen if the WWE Universe will be sent back in time to the Attitude Era and witness another one-on-one clash between Taker and The Brahma Bull.

