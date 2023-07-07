Why Solo Sikoa needs to look beyond a future with The Bloodline? Explaining the probable reasons 

Based on his reaction at Money in the Bank last week, Solo Sikoa seems to be a confused individual. A part of The Bloodline's story on SmackDown, Sikoa was the one who sided with Roman Reigns when The Usos turned their back on The Tribal Chief.

However, keeping aside The Bloodline, it is high time for Solo Sikoa to look beyond a future with Reigns and the faction. Since making his debut on the main roster, Sikoa has mainly been looked at as a faction member. Despite having the skills, he has not entirely succeeded in creating an identity for himself.

An example of this could be seen against Sheamus. Even though he officially registered a victory against the leader of The Brawling Brutes, it was Sheamus who got a title opportunity against Austin Theory. The reason behind it could be Sikoa's inability to come out as an individual character in WWE.

Hence, keeping all this in mind, it would be wise for the 30-year-old to look beyond a future with The Bloodline. These reasons are also why Sikoa could turn his back on Roman Reigns in the near future. If that happens, it will be interesting to see how he develops as a singles competitor.

Roman Reigns laughed at the possibility of Solo Sikoa becoming The Tribal Chief

When Jey Uso had to make a choice between choosing his brother or The Bloodline, Paul Heyman mentioned how Jey could be the next Tribal Chief to lure him towards choosing the latter. When Heyman said that, Reigns did not have a reaction and seemed to agree with his Wiseman.

However, when it came to Solo Sikoa, Reigns' reaction was different. On SmackDown last week, The Usos spoke about how they think that Sikoa was an ideal candidate to be The Tribal Chief. Upon hearing this, Roman Reigns burst out in laughter.

Reigns' laugh certainly disappointed Sikoa, who gave a cold stare to The Tribal Chief. Even at Money in the Bank later in the week, Sikoa's reactions seemed very odd. It looked as if the 30-year-old was unsure about what he was doing inside the ring.

Roman Reigns laughing at the probability of Sikoa becoming the next Tribal Chief has not done any good to his relationship with The Street Champion. This is another reason Sikoa should probably consider walking away from The Bloodline.

Taking his performance against Sheamus into account, Solo Sikoa will have a lot to offer as an individual competitor. If the Anoa'i family member decides to betray Reigns, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him on Friday Night SmackDown.

