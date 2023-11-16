Why is Survivor Series WarGames the best place for Randy Orton to return instead of CM Punk? Exploring the reason

This year's WWE Survivor Series WarGames is one of the most-awaited premium live events. Last week, Adam Pearce announced the gimmick match after becoming increasingly frustrated with the babyfaces and heels constantly attacking one another on RAW.

The WarGames match has been announced between Team Cody (Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso) and The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh). However, it's rumored that the two teams will add a fifth member before the premium live event.

Drew McIntyre joined The Judgment Day during the November 13, 2023, edition of WWE RAW. Hence, he may be the fifth member of the heel faction. On the other hand, Randy Orton and CM Punk are two names speculated to return at Survivor Series.

It so happens that Drew McIntyre has expressed his desire to reignite his rivalry with Randy Orton. So, The Viper joining Team Cody as a fifth member can act as the segue to bring two of WWE's biggest names for a solo rivalry once again.

Furthermore, The Viper's return is an event that will go smoothly among all WWE officials. However, Vince McMahon has previously stopped CM Punk from returning to WWE. While The Big Man no longer has creative control, he can still oppose the idea.

Finally, WWE WarGames can reunite Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, who come from wrestling legacies. In fact, Orton and Rhodes, alongside Ted DiBiase Jr., were in a faction together during their younger years.

Titanland can utilize this personal connection to justify Randy Orton's return at the upcoming premium live event in Chicago.

Randy Orton has been known as Mr. Survivor Series

The WWE Universe loves to put tags on various legendary superstars, and one such is Randy Orton. He has become Mr. Survivor Series for the fans, and rightfully so!

The Apex Predator is often the sole survivor at traditional five vs. five elimination tag team matches. He guided his team to victory in 2003, 2004, and 2005. The Legend Killer has also emerged victorious in tag team bouts at the premium live event in 2008, 2009, and 2016 and won singles title matches against The Big Show and Shawn Michaels as well!

Even though he has suffered through a fair share of his loss, his constantly noteworthy performance at Survivor Series!

