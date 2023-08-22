Over the last few months, The Judgment Day has dominated almost every episode of Monday Night RAW. They often open the show and regularly compete in main-event matches each week.

Why does The Judgment Day seem to main event RAW every week? The easy answer is that the group is RAW's answer to The Bloodline. The drama between Roman Reigns and his family has made for one of the most acclaimed storylines in WWE history.

Writers and officials are hoping for the same with The Judgment Day on RAW. The group boasts stars that are incredibly over with the WWE Universe, including Finn Balor and the current Money in the Bank winner, Damian Priest.

Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion and is cheered despite being a heel. Dominik Mysterio is among the most despised stars in wrestling. The faction includes some of the top heels in WWE, so it gives a backdrop for the top babyfaces to battle the group.

The impact has been so great that members have appeared regularly on NXT over the last month. Tension has been teased throughout the group ever since Priest won the Money in the Bank contract. As evidenced by The Bloodline's angle, there are stories to tell about dissension in a popular faction.

The present and future of The Judgment Day

Factions can still drive a show, just as the nWo, The Shield, and DX did during their time. WWE has brought factions back to the forefront of its programming, as evidenced by The Bloodline, Judgment Day, Imperium, and The Brawling Brutes.

The Judgment Day has been heavily featured in angles and matches throughout RAW and NXT. Members have vied for the Tag Team titles and the World Heavyweight Championship.

Triple H has always backed the likes of Balor and Ripley, and Dominik has come into his own as a heel. Priest has also been a willing star, as evidenced in his matches with and against Bad Bunny.

Since Balor has unsuccessfully challenged for the World Heavyweight title, the attention turns to Priest and his Money in the Bank contract. He has teased cashing it in a few times, but the contract has also caused tension in the group.

The next few months will continue to see tension in the faction, potentially leading to someone being excommunicated. Who will it be, and will someone new like JD McDonagh replace whoever is kicked out?

