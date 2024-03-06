Why did The Rock have heat with 2-time WWE Hall of Famer? Exploring their WrestleMania season beef

The Rock may have made several friends during his full-time WWE run, but he also had some enemies. He was once at odds with a two-time Hall of Famer ahead of WrestleMania.

Per Brian Gewirtz in his book, There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE, The Rock had heat with Kevin Nash when the latter returned to the company in 2002 alongside his nWo stablemates after spending years in WCW.

Gewirtz shared that when the stable returned to the Stamford-based promotion, there were mixed feelings backstage as Nash and Scott Hall kickstarted the infamous Monday Night Wars in 1996. The People's Champion didn't mind their presence as he was a fan of Hulk Hogan, Nash, and Hall. However, their first on-screen interaction led to some real-life issues.

nWo debuted at No Way Out 2002, and during the event, they had a backstage segment with the Hollywood megastar. Hogan asked for a picture with The Great One for the former's son before eventually insulting him. This resulted in Rocky insulting the three men and calling Nash and Hall with their WWE monikers, "Big Daddy Cool" Diesel and Razor Ramon, respectively.

Gewirtz revealed that Nash had problems with the promo. The star reasoned that since the group was brought to the company by Vince McMahon as "poison," why would The Rock blow off their heat on the first night? However, that wasn't where the heat between both men ended.

The group ended up feuding with The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin right after the event. At WrestleMania X8, Hogan squared off with The Brahma Bull, resulting in the latter winning and the former turning face.

At the RAW after WrestleMania X8, The Rock cut a promo where he called the two-time Hall of Famer a "Big Daddy B***h." Brian Gewirtz disclosed the line was unscripted, and Kevin Nash thought it was unprofessional. Later that night, the Hollywood megastar and Hulk Hogan teamed up against Nash and Hall.

During the match, Kevin Nash backed The People's Champion into a corner and yelled, "Who's the b***h now?"

Have Kevin Nash and The Rock reconciled now?

nWo headlined the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020

Despite the initial heat between the two, they have since made up and praised one another.

In 2021, Kevin Nash apologized to The Rock on Twitter/X for his actions when he returned to WWE in 2002. The Brahma Bull replied that the two-time Hall of Famer didn't need to apologize and understood the group had to return with some bite and venom.

What are The Rock and Kevin Nash up to now?

Nash has retired from in-ring action and had his last match in 2018 outside WWE. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015 as a singles star and again in 2020 as a member of the nWo.

Given his Hollywood commitments, The Great One is no longer a full-time wrestler. However, he returned to WWE in 2024 and could be set for a match at WrestleMania 40.

It's fortunate to see The People's Champion and Kevin Nash mend fences despite initially not seeing eye-to-eye.

