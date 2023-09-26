Why is The Rock returning to WWE more likely now than ever? Strong business reasons explored

When The Rock returned to SmackDown this month, it broke several records on social media and received a great response. Since then, many have been wondering when would the Hollywood star return next. While The Rock could make another surprise entry at any moment, reports suggest he will be there at the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

Overall, in recent times, the reports of The Rock making his return to the Stamford-based promotion have become more likely, and there is a reason behind it. Given Endeavor took over WWE and formed the TKO group, the new company would want its stocks to remain high and stable.

The best way to ensure the same would be by getting big names to appear on RAW and SmackDown. This is one reason why the WWE Universe is witnessing the likes of John Cena and The Rock return.

And lastly, given Endeavor has the money to bring massive superstars, The Rock's return is more likely to happen now than ever. While there are several speculations surrounding the WWE future of The Great One, it will be interesting to see when and against whom he makes his return.

WWE Superstar sends a message to The Rock ahead of rumors of the latter's return to Elimination Chamber

Next year's Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, is expected to be one of the biggest events in WWE history. Considering the Stamford-based promotion hosts several Aussie superstars like Rhea Ripley, Bronson Reed, and Grayson Waller, Elimination Chamber is bound to receive a great response.

While many Australian stars have expressed their happiness over WWE hosting the PLE in Australia, Grayson Waller took this opportunity to get under the skin of The Rock. Given the Hollywood star is rumored to appear at Elimination Chamber, Waller sent a warning to him on Twitter.

He wrote:

"Don’t be silly and try to come to Australia Dwayne, we want you to be healthy in April."

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

By mentioning April, Grayson Waller is referring to WrestleMania 40, where Rock is one of the several superstars speculated to face Roman Reigns.

While there is still plenty of time until Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see how WWE pans out the return of The Great One.