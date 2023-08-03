The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is seemingly the most-anticipated dream match in professional wrestling. The two stars confronting each other could be possible at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is just around the corner, and the company probably has a few major surprises planned for the event. One of the surprises rumored is The Great One's return to confront The Tribal Chief. While the confrontation has been anticipated for years, the two could realistically come face to face at the upcoming premium live event.

There are several reasons the breathtaking confrontation could happen on August 5. WWE is currently at its best, with the company recording its highest profits and sales in years, making this an ideal time for The Rock's return. Also, amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, the Hollywood star may have got some free time to visit the place that made him famous.

The promotion may also have left a potential clue hinting at Dwayne Johnson's return to the business. Grayson Waller, who had a heated Twitter battle with the legendary wrestler, tried to use The People's Elbow on a recent episode of SmackDown. Roman Reigns, who was at ringside, reacted to the moment, and the commentators acknowledged it.

While both the concerned megastars have previously commented on facing one another, WWE has always avoided publically acknowledging such reactions to possibly avoid unnecessary expectations. Now that the company has embraced the possible showdown, it may finally happen at WWE SummerSlam 2023 and could set up the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns doesn't believe The Rock, or anyone else, could dethrone him in WWE

Roman Reigns has been vocal about facing the Hollywood megastar before. However, during a recent interview with First Take, he boldly stated that he doesn't see anyone, not even The Rock, taking the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship away from him.

"We don't see it, no. I mean, that's what this past year, [a] year and a half, has been, contenders from everywhere. Brock Lesnar, [and] John Cena, they come from Hollywood, they come from other sports, Logan Paul, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter anymore. Head and shoulders above everybody. It's not even funny anymore," Reigns said.

Roman Reigns is as confident as ever, but there is a slight chance his confidence could shatter if The Rock miraculously appears at WWE SummerSlam 2023 to set up a future dream match.

