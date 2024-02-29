Why is Top WWE Raw Superstar coming to SmackDown this week? Analyzing the reason

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown will feature The Rock alongside The Bloodline. This will be The Brahma Bull’s second appearance as part of the heel faction.

The Great One initially returned to WWE to challenge Roman Reigns for a showdown at WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes even gave up his main event spot for Rock but later claimed it back at WrestleMania 40’s kickoff press conference. The American Nightmare decided to challenge Reigns after a few encouraging words from Seth Rollins.

Now that The Visionary is involved in the feud, he has been constantly making snarky remarks about The Rock and The Bloodline. Furthermore, he is scheduled to appear in the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

Cody issued an open challenge to The Rock at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last week. The Hollywood megastar is supposed to respond to the challenge on Friday. On top of that, Cody Rhodes has been advertised in the arena for this week's SmackDown, but not on WWE’s website. If Rhodes shows up, Seth Rollins needs to be present as well.

Next, if Rollins were to get more involved in the feud, he and Rhodes could ambush The Great One and The Bloodline upon arriving on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown recently added a rising superstar to the roster

At Royal Rumble 2024, Bron Breakker entered the ring as a replacement for Brock Lesnar. The impact on the audience was felt throughout, and he delivered his part extremely well.

Following his Royal Rumble appearance, Breakker moved to the main roster, and Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis tried to sign him to their respective brands. Eventually, Aldis was able to broker a deal with Breakker.

Will Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes ambush The Rock & The Bloodline on the upcoming episode of the blue brand? Share your views in the comments section below.

