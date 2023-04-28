Why was Triple H ineligible for the first-ever WWE Draft? Recap of history as the 2023 edition nears

The WWE Draft 2023 is nearing and surprises during the event are something that fans should look forward to. Over the years, superstars have been faced with special circumstances. Triple H was among those who dealt with a unique scenario in the very first draft.

The first ever WWE Draft took place on March 25, 2002, during an episode of RAW. The on-screen reason for the draft was due to Ric Flair and Vince McMahon's feud. At the time, Flair became the "50% owner" of WWE (then WWF), a movie that McMahon was not on board with as he wanted full ownership. As a result, both men decided to split RAW and SmackDown.

The very first draft pick was made by Vince McMahon, who picked The Rock to be part of the SmackDown roster. Ric Flair then chose The Undertaker for RAW. A total of 57 superstars were picked, but not The Game.

Triple H was not an eligible pick in the very first WWE Draft since at the time, he was the Undisputed WWF Champion and could appear on either brand. After winning the title from Chris Jericho on that year's WrestleMania, The Game dropped the title to Hulk Hogan on April 21, 2002, on Backlash. He was then drafted to SmackDown.

Another superstar who had an interesting case for this year's draft was Stone Cold Steve Austin. He was exempted from the draft by Linda McMahon for a storyline, but the free agent opted to sign with RAW later on.

WWE Draft 2023 is set to occur for tonight's episode of SmackDown

This year's draft is one that many fans are looking forward to. The event is always a good way to refresh the roster by calling up NXT stars, and even starting a new feud. Due to the massive size of the roster, the WWE Draft 2023 is a two-night event.

The first night will occur on the April 28, 2023 episode of SmackDown. Stars like Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Candice LeRae, Cody Rhodes, Imperium, Hit Row, Damage CTRL, and more are eligible to be drafted tonight. Interestingly, The Bloodline is also listed, but only includes Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

The second night will occur on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW on May 1, 2023. Stars like Alpha Academy, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, and more are also eligible for the WWE Draft 2023.

To see the full list of eligible superstars and which day they are expected to be drafted, click here.

WWE @WWE



It all kicks off TOMORROW on wwe.com/article/the-ww… The Superstars eligible for each night of the #WWEDraft have been revealedIt all kicks off TOMORROW on #SmackDown , 8/7c on @FOXTV The Superstars eligible for each night of the #WWEDraft have been revealed 👀 It all kicks off TOMORROW on #SmackDown, 8/7c on @FOXTV! wwe.com/article/the-ww…

Since the Stamford-based promotion did not hold a draft last year, fans are definitely excited for the one about to occur. It remains to be seen how the changes will affect the roster and the superstars.

Poll : 0 votes