Why did Triple H once saw a WWE star's car in half?

Triple H is one of WWE’s most accomplished performers of all time. The Game has had his share of memorable moments both in and out of the ring.

One particular incident saw Hunter deliver a Corvette to his beloved wife, Stephanie McMahon, as part of their storyline feud in 2002, after he had returned from his notorious quad injury.

The couple were in the middle of a divorce storyline when Stephanie told her husband she wanted her favorite car. Since the settlement called for a 50-50 split of their assets, Hunter brought the red Corvette over to her. The only catch was that he delivered half of the car because the divorce settlement dictated an even split.

The two would continue to feud in the buildup to Triple H’s match against Chris Jericho for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania X8. One of their in-ring promo segments would see The Game publicly humiliate his wife with some NSFW comments. At WrestleMania in Toronto, Hunter defeated Y2J for the top title.

The storyline feud between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon came to an end the following night on RAW when the WWE Hall of Famer defeated the duo in a handicap match.

The Billion Dollar Princess was forced to leave the company due to the stipulations agreed to prior to the match. She would, however, return after several months as the SmackDown General Manager.

Triple H hands over new championship belt to Roman Reigns

The Game made a rare appearance on WWE SmackDown this past Friday. He kicked off Roman Reigns' 1,000-day championship reign celebration in the main event of the show. Hunter asked the crowd to welcome The Tribal Chief to the ring.

Roman arrived with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa to a massive ovation from the fans in attendance. He was then given the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt by the Hall of Famer, who put the strap around his waist.

The segment also saw the arrival of The Usos. Jimmy tried to talk some sense into Roman Reigns but ended up getting Samoan Spiked by Solo. It remains to be seen where The Bloodline storyline will go next.

