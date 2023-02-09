Fans were stunned to hear AEW World Champion MJF mention WWE Superstar Liv Morgan on this week's episode of Dynamite. While addressing Bryan Danielson, he dropped her name live on TV, putting keen-eared wrestling fans on notice.

MJF spoke about his junior prom and revealed that he was with a girl called Liv. He refrained from using her full name, stating legal reasons. This drew the interest of everyone watching, who was convinced that he refrained from using her last name, so he didn't give WWE any unnecessary attention.

Given The Devil and the former SmackDown Women's Champion have been spotted hanging out in real life, wrestling Twitter was convinced that something romantic was going on between them.

According to netizens, the AEW World Champion was referring to something more than a friendship between him and Morgan. Take a look at some of the best tweets to come out since the namedrop.

SMARKING DOWN! @SmarkingDown #AEWDynamite When MJF gets Liv Morgan tending on a Wednesday night. When MJF gets Liv Morgan tending on a Wednesday night. 😂 #AEWDynamite

Matt & John @MJMakeAPodcast An inside look at Liv Morgan and MJF love life was something I didnt have on my bingo card tonight LMAOOOO #AEWDynamite An inside look at Liv Morgan and MJF love life was something I didnt have on my bingo card tonight LMAOOOO #AEWDynamite

Carolina WrestleManiacs @CWrestlemaniacs Look, if Liv Morgan and MJF is what creates a WWE/AEW forbidden door, I'm all for it #AEWDynamite Look, if Liv Morgan and MJF is what creates a WWE/AEW forbidden door, I'm all for it #AEWDynamite

Adam O' Driscoll 🇮🇪 @adamodriscoll 🙄 No, MJF wasn't referring to Liv Morgan but I'm sure all the people tagging her is really helping the cause No, MJF wasn't referring to Liv Morgan but I'm sure all the people tagging her is really helping the cause 😒🙄

#TeamJD @EKCone909



The fact he mentioned Liv so many times in his promo, he legitimately got Liv Morgan trending on Twitter.🤣 This is why MJF is the greatest heel on the microphone in the wrestling business.The fact he mentioned Liv so many times in his promo, he legitimately got Liv Morgan trending on Twitter.🤣 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/b1SW6t1QEo twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This is why MJF is the greatest heel on the microphone in the wrestling business.The fact he mentioned Liv so many times in his promo, he legitimately got Liv Morgan trending on Twitter.🤣#AEWDynamite https://t.co/b1SW6t1QEo twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/k0BLLIfT4P

you gotta be joking me @gottabejokingme did mjf just say liv morgan is his high school crush did mjf just say liv morgan is his high school crush

Phil Ouimette @Philouimette_



First person I thought of…



For those who don’t know (from what’s told) MJF and Liv Morgan are Friends.



#AEWDynamite Very interesting taht @The_MJF used “Liv” as the name for that story.First person I thought of… @YaOnlyLivvOnce For those who don’t know (from what’s told) MJF and Liv Morgan are Friends. Very interesting taht @The_MJF used “Liv” as the name for that story.First person I thought of… @YaOnlyLivvOnce 😂For those who don’t know (from what’s told) MJF and Liv Morgan are Friends.#AEWDynamite

sierra @Sierrabankai Mjf said she had brown skin & all yall go straight to Liv Morgan? Mjf said she had brown skin & all yall go straight to Liv Morgan? https://t.co/65HuKVwfdB

Clearly, fans love the dynamic between MJF and Liv Morgan. However, they are nothing but close friends in real life, having first met at a mutual friend's birthday party.

Morgan has even said that the two are incredibly tight due to their shared interests and sense of humor.

"So, I went to my friend Skylar’s birthday party and he was just there! I had never met him before that. We had great, great, great, great banter. We have a lot in common actually!" she said.

You may have a lot in common with him, Liv, but he's better than you, AND YOU KNOW IT!

Was MJF talking about Liv Morgan?

When MJF dropped the name 'Liv' during his recent promo, fans thought he was talking about WWE's Liv Morgan.

However, if you heard the entire thing, it's pretty evident that the descriptions do not match.

"But there was one girl in particular, for legal reasons, let’s call her Liv. Man, she was my high school crush. She was perfect. I saw her across the dance floor, beautiful, sun-kissed brown skin, amazing light brown eyes, short curly brown hair, and the most infectious smile you had ever seen. She was perfect."

Anyone who has watched wrestling in passing knows Morgan does not fit that rather detailed description. The AEW World Champion was clearly crushing on a different Liv (if that's even her real name) back in the day.

The genius of the promo is how Maxwell got the entire wrestling world talking about something that is entirely false. Truly a generational talent, better than us, and we know it. The only L here is poor Liv's DMs exploding on a random Wednesday night, but we are sure she'll be fine.

