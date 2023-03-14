Why is Twitter upset over John Cena's comments on misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon? 

John Cena has been the talk of the town since making his WWE return on the March 6th edition of WWE RAW. The 16-time World Champion recently shared his thoughts on the sexual misconduct allegations made against Vince McMahon. As you may know, in a shocking turn of events, Vince McMahon stepped down from his role as the Chairman and CEO of WWE in June 2022 after a series of allegations against him.

Since then, several WWE legends and superstars have shared their honest opinions on the former boss' retirement. One such high-profile name who recently vocalized his thoughts on the sexual allegations made against Vince McMahon is John Cena. During an interview with The Associated Press from Georgia, The Cenation Leader shed light on different topics.

When asked about the sexual misconduct allegations against his former boss Vince McMahon, John Cena replied that when you love someone, you take them as imperfectly perfect they are. Mr. Hustle Loyalty & Respect further stated that we all make mistakes and make poor decisions in our lives, but that shouldn't stop us from loving someone. However, Cena's comments have not gone down well with the internet wrestling community.

While a few have sided with Big Match John over his comments, several fans have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure over the statement.

John Cena is scheduled to face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39

Upon his return to WWE on last week's RAW, John Cena was confronted by the current United States Champion, Austin Theory. The A-Town Down superstar challenged Cena to a match at the biggest WWE event of the year. While the former WWE Champion initially refused, he accepted the challenge after a war of words with Theory.

The 16-time World Champion will now take on Austin Theory for the United States Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Cenation Leader at the event. While Cena putting Theory over in California seems likely, it wouldn't be surprising if the creative team crowns him as the new United States Champion.

