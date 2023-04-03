Create

"Why would you do this to us Triple H" - Wrestling world disheartened after Roman Reigns defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 03, 2023 10:34 IST
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed Champion
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed Champion

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This left many fans heartbroken, and some of them took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

The American Nightmare returned to the wrestling juggernaut last year with the aim of winning the WWE Championship, a title that his legendary father Dusty Rhodes never held. He won the Royal Rumble and earned his first world title match at The Greatest Stage of Them All.

During his bout against The Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa attacked him with the Samoan Spike while the referee was distracted, and The Head of the Table delivered a spear to emerge victorious. Many people were expecting Cody Rhodes to win the match, and were astounded after he lost.

Many of them took to Twitter to react to the match in a series of tweets, which you can check out below:

Why would you do this to us Triple H??? #WrestleMania https://t.co/DP2QyWW1ch
they call him the GOAT for a reason. 945 days and counting ☝🏼 #WrestleMania #TribalChief https://t.co/3Oep41jbsP
Who in the hell is gonna dethrone Roman now?
that really sucked the life out the stadium man. I really thought he had it. It was the exact same finish just a different opponent.
WWE could've had their next mega babyface that they'd been searching for since John Cena be crowned tonight.They fumbled it. https://t.co/BFQ6lH2Uit
This is 100% Vince’s doing. Triple H wouldn’t have done this to us.
they’re probably gonna give it to Cody at backlash, which is fine I guess, but the MOMENT was tonight. #Wrestlemania
3 main events as champion. 3 successful defences.THE BEST IN THE WORLDDDD https://t.co/hFhxNx3Ib9
Fans: "wow I can't believe Cody lost, I have no idea whos gonna beat Roman now" Triple H on RAW tomorrow: https://t.co/JmlL95nYpi
Absolutely dumbfounded… They had the ball at the one yard line and threw an interception instead of running it into the end zone. #WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has done it again. I am speechless. I have no words.
This is the most shook Ive ever been after a match man I legit still cant believe it #WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has successfully defended a world title for three consecutive WrestleManias in the same reign. This was also his seventh time headlining The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be and which superstar will be the one to end his winning streak and dethrone him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns retaining the title? Sound off in the comments below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...