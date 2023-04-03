"Why would you do this to us Triple H" - Wrestling world disheartened after Roman Reigns defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This left many fans heartbroken, and some of them took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.
The American Nightmare returned to the wrestling juggernaut last year with the aim of winning the WWE Championship, a title that his legendary father Dusty Rhodes never held. He won the Royal Rumble and earned his first world title match at The Greatest Stage of Them All.
During his bout against The Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa attacked him with the Samoan Spike while the referee was distracted, and The Head of the Table delivered a spear to emerge victorious. Many people were expecting Cody Rhodes to win the match, and were astounded after he lost.
Many of them took to Twitter to react to the match in a series of tweets, which you can check out below:
Roman Reigns has successfully defended a world title for three consecutive WrestleManias in the same reign. This was also his seventh time headlining The Grandest Stage of Them All.
It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be and which superstar will be the one to end his winning streak and dethrone him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns retaining the title? Sound off in the comments below!
