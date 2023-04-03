"Why would you do this to us Triple H" - Wrestling world disheartened after Roman Reigns defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This left many fans heartbroken, and some of them took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

The American Nightmare returned to the wrestling juggernaut last year with the aim of winning the WWE Championship, a title that his legendary father Dusty Rhodes never held. He won the Royal Rumble and earned his first world title match at The Greatest Stage of Them All.

During his bout against The Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa attacked him with the Samoan Spike while the referee was distracted, and The Head of the Table delivered a spear to emerge victorious. Many people were expecting Cody Rhodes to win the match, and were astounded after he lost.

Many of them took to Twitter to react to the match in a series of tweets, which you can check out below:

pau @316REIGNS 🏼



#WrestleMania #TribalChief they call him the GOAT for a reason. 945 days and counting they call him the GOAT for a reason. 945 days and counting ☝🏼 #WrestleMania #TribalChief https://t.co/3Oep41jbsP

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Who in the hell is gonna dethrone Roman now? Who in the hell is gonna dethrone Roman now?

mars 🥶🐠 || MELO IS OUR NXT CHAMPION @mementomars_ that really sucked the life out the stadium man. I really thought he had it. It was the exact same finish just a different opponent. that really sucked the life out the stadium man. I really thought he had it. It was the exact same finish just a different opponent.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse WWE could've had their next mega babyface that they'd been searching for since John Cena be crowned tonight.



They fumbled it. WWE could've had their next mega babyface that they'd been searching for since John Cena be crowned tonight.They fumbled it. https://t.co/BFQ6lH2Uit

mia perez @miadelros This is 100% Vince’s doing. Triple H wouldn’t have done this to us. This is 100% Vince’s doing. Triple H wouldn’t have done this to us.

Brie’s Acting Coach @BACStratus_ they’re probably gonna give it to Cody at backlash, which is fine I guess, but the MOMENT was tonight. #Wrestlemania they’re probably gonna give it to Cody at backlash, which is fine I guess, but the MOMENT was tonight. #Wrestlemania

iBeast @ibeastIess 3 main events as champion. 3 successful defences.



THE BEST IN THE WORLDDDD 3 main events as champion. 3 successful defences.THE BEST IN THE WORLDDDD https://t.co/hFhxNx3Ib9

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Fans: "wow I can't believe Cody lost, I have no idea whos gonna beat Roman now"



Triple H on RAW tomorrow: Fans: "wow I can't believe Cody lost, I have no idea whos gonna beat Roman now" Triple H on RAW tomorrow: https://t.co/JmlL95nYpi

Rick Ucchino @RickUcchino Absolutely dumbfounded… They had the ball at the one yard line and threw an interception instead of running it into the end zone. #WrestleMania Absolutely dumbfounded… They had the ball at the one yard line and threw an interception instead of running it into the end zone. #WrestleMania

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Roman Reigns has done it again. I am speechless. I have no words. Roman Reigns has done it again. I am speechless. I have no words.

DEE @TheDEEsciple This is the most shook Ive ever been after a match man I legit still cant believe it #WrestleMania This is the most shook Ive ever been after a match man I legit still cant believe it #WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has successfully defended a world title for three consecutive WrestleManias in the same reign. This was also his seventh time headlining The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be and which superstar will be the one to end his winning streak and dethrone him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns retaining the title? Sound off in the comments below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes