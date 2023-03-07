Why is Vince McMahon backstage at WWE RAW tonight? Should Triple H be concerned?

Vince McMahon's return to WWE came as a surprise, but what's more intriguing is his status update for WWE RAW tonight. The 77-year old could influence the proceedings on the latest show.

Mr. McMahon returned to the Board of Directors via unanimous decision in January. He plans to initiate a sale of WWE ahead of the media rights negotiations. The former company president hasn't been involved in creative decisions for some time, but fans believe it is only a matter of time.

According to reports by PWInsider, Vince McMahon is backstage for WWE RAW tonight. The Executive Chairman isn't aiming to make any creative changes yet. Instead, he is there to meet John Cena. The 16-time world champion will be arriving on the red brand show which is being held in Boston, Massachusetts.

Following McMahon's return, the locker room was in a state of panic. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful received word that the veteran wrestling promoter had involved himself in creative, but an update debunked the previous report. Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer couldn't confirm whether Vince played a part in booking Omos vs. Brock Lesnar.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Vince McMahon......had a mustache backstage.....per one of the talent I heard from lol Vince McMahon......had a mustache backstage.....per one of the talent I heard from lol

Chief Content Officer Triple H is adamant about keeping the creative powers to himself. McMahon isn't alleged to have tweaked the creative in any way since Hunter took over. Thus, it is highly unlikely that the 77-year-old would reschedule things on RAW.

If necessary, Vince McMahon's last-minute changes to the RAW show may need to be filtered by Triple H.

Vince McMahon spoke about the load of superstars released from WWE previously

The Thunderdome Era, spanning from 2020-21, was a critical time for the wrestling business. WWE had to adapt itself to the financial changes bought by the pandemic while also holding shows without a live audience. They somehow managed to pull it off.

During that time, the Stamford-based promotion took preventative measures in releasing numerous talents. Most of these superstars blamed Vince McMahon, who recently addressed the issue on the Pat McAfee show.

"It’s not about you and your ego. What’s best for the product? …What’s best for business. It’s not personal, it’s business," said Vince McMahon. "Sometimes when people aren’t given the opportunity or sometimes when they are and it doesn’t work, people from all walks of life seldom look in the mirror and say, 'I’m the one who (expletive) up, it was on me.' Instead, everyone has a million excuses on why things didn’t work.” (H/T Fansided)

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Between the full show and the full interview, the Vince McMahon interview with Pat McAfee has been viewed well over a million times on Youtube in a day. The clips and such really add an insane amount to that number Between the full show and the full interview, the Vince McMahon interview with Pat McAfee has been viewed well over a million times on Youtube in a day. The clips and such really add an insane amount to that number

Karrion Kross, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, and various other wrestlers and stables eventually returned after business picked up.

