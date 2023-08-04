Why is Vince McMahon currently on leave from WWE? Find out amid the subpoena against him

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been in the news a lot lately. A wrestler allegedly quit the company because of his return, he had major surgery, and federal law enforcement agents sent him a subpoena.

When news broke that McMahon is taking a leave of absence, many wondered if it was due to the potential legal trouble he might find himself in. However, according to WWE's official filings and an internal statement sent to employees, that is not the case. Vince believes he will not face any legal action.

Instead, McMahon's leave of absence is due to a serious surgery he recently underwent. According to reports, the surgery was intensive and lasted for around five hours. The focus of the procedure was the spine.

WRESTLING REPUBLIC @wraslinrepublic WWE CEO Nick Khan has confirmed that Vince McMahon has officially taken a medical leave of absence following a spinal surgery last month.



McMahon's leave started on July 21st, but there no return date has been given. WWE CEO Nick Khan has confirmed that Vince McMahon has officially taken a medical leave of absence following a spinal surgery last month.

Nick Khan and other WWE officials later confirmed McMahon's leave of absence. No timetable has been given regarding how long he may be away. Vince doesn't typically travel with the company any longer, but he does appear at the corporate headquarters regularly and attends television tapings if they're held locally.

Vince McMahon has allegedly prevented one WWE faction's push on television

Many fans will be relieved to hear that the 77-year-old may be taking a leave of absence from the company, especially after recent reports. The company Chairman has allegedly put his thumb down on a stable set to re-form.

The Way has been teasing an official run on WWE's main roster for quite some time. The faction formed on NXT and took off during the pandemic. Over time, however, the group split up thanks to releases, a pregnancy, contracts expiring, and other issues. Now that Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, Indi Hartwell, and Candice LeRae are all on RAW together, the move felt inevitable.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, however, the reunion was scrapped. This move left many fans outraged. Many fans also believe that The Hurt Business teases that went nowhere earlier this year resulted from McMahon's whims.

Still, Ross did say that with McMahon's surgery, there's a chance that The Way plans could still come to fruition. With potential legal issues, health concerns, and McMahon's advanced age, it remains to be seen if any changes in his absence are a short-term band-aid that he'll rip off upon returning or something long-lasting.

