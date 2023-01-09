Why is Vince McMahon keen on WWE being sold?

WWE being sold is a realistic possibility at this moment in time. With Vince McMahon returning as Executive Chairman, the end of an era could be upon us. The company has thrived for all these years, but there could be new ownership in the coming weeks.

McMahon reportedly returned to oversee WWE being sold without any hassles. Him being the majority shareholder of the promotion remained even after he stepped down in disgrace in 2022. In his absence, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H took over the reins and have been doing a great job at it.

Now that the rumors of the big W going under the hammer are legitimate, wrestling fans should be prepared for a new dawn. However, the question arises as to whether the former Chairman really wants to sell or not. After all, it's his life's work and not something he'd be willing to part with so easily.

According to the grapevine, Vince McMahon is open to WWE being sold. His rumored reasoning is that he wants to transfer ownership before the expensive media rights negotiations take place later this year. The company is prioritizing a full sale before the renewal of media rights.

Vince McMahon comments on WWE being sold

Vince McMahon released a statement talking about his return. He addressed the rumors of WWE being sold in a statement, saying that he was back to oversee the next key decisions the company is planning on taking.

According to the statement, McMahon stated that the only way the company can ensure the right decisions is if he returns as Executive Chairman and oversees the process. He urged the promotion to take the support of the controlling shareholder to make sure that the future is secure whether they go down the route of renewal or outright sale.

One can only hope that whatever happens, the big W remains the wrestling powerhouse we know and love. Vinnie Mac's return seems like the kind of thing he would book back in the Attitude Era. Fan reception to the comeback has been mixed, especially considering the great job the new brass are doing. Watch this space for more developments!

