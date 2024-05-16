Why will Damian Priest never trust a 4-time champion on WWE RAW despite Dominik Mysterio's efforts? 

Damian Priest may have warmed up to WWE legend Carlito on RAW, but he may never really trust the potential new member of The Judgment Day. Carlito betrayed Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order before being drafted to Monday Night RAW.

His alliance with Dominik Mysterio flourished, but the Damian Priest did not approve. However, the World Heavyweight Champion eventually came around when Carlito helped Finn Balor and JD McDonagh become the new number-one contenders for the World Tag Team Championship.

Although Priest has seemingly embraced the idea of Carlito, he will never fully trust the former champion. Carlito revealed himself as an ally of LWO when he returned at Backlash last year and aided Bad Bunny in his victory over Damian Priest. The World Heavyweight Champion could move on from their history, but he is unlikely to put his blind faith in Carlito, even if the latter joins The Judgment Day.

Interestingly, Priest also demanded Carlito take care of his business, citing the heel faction's reservations against "rolling with losers." If Carlito cannot manage his conflict with Rey Mysterio, no convincing will make Damian Priest ignore any weaknesses.

On the one hand, Carlito has an incredible rapport with Dominik Mysterio and has seemingly won over Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. On the other hand, there is a looming mistrust between him and The Archer of Infamy. WWE could use this as another point of conflict to help accelerate The Judgment Day implosion.

Carlito makes his case for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW saw Adam Pearce confirm a massive Fatal Four-Way tag-team match to crown the next challengers for the World Tag Team Championship. The match saw New Catch Republic, The Authors of Pain, The Creed Brothers, and The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and JD McDonagh) lock horns for the opportunity.

Following multiple significant losses on RAW in recent times, Finn Balor returned to winning ways after pinning Pete Dunne. The latter was close to getting the better of The Judgment Day members until Carlito intervened and hit Dunne with a backstabber on the announce desk.

McDonagh rolled Pete Dunne back inside the ring, while Balor executed a perfect Coup de Grace to seal a victory for his team on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day members will look to bring the title back to the heel faction when they challenge The Miz and R-Truth for the World Tag Team Championship.

Interestingly, Damian Priest had outright said he didn't trust Carlito earlier on WWE RAW. Still, his influence on the Fatal Four-Way result forced the World Heavyweight Champion to change his stance. He may welcome Carlito into The Judgment Day, primarily upon Dominik Mysterio's instance, but will he stay cautious? Only time will tell!